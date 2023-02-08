Opinion

Stan Collymore with dubious claims on Newcastle United

Stan Collymore has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former Nottingham Forest player giving a specific focus on Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

Stan Collymore not convinced…

Stan Collymore talking about Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson to Caught Offside:

“I’m not convinced either of them are good enough to lead the Magpies’ attack on their own.

“They both have their own attributes to offer, but I’m just not sure either player is the type to wear the iconic number nine shirt and bag 20-plus goals a season.

“Isak, especially, looks the type who needs to play alongside someone else.

“He needs to bulk up over the summer too.

“He looks a little bit too lean at the moment to be a leading lone striker in the notoriously physical league that is the Premier League.

“If Newcastle do qualify for Europe next season, which is looking likely, that would obviously mean they need a bigger squad with multiple options and I don’t think either Wilson or Isak would be Howe’s preferred forward.

“So should they have a successful campaign this year, I expect them to target another striker ahead of the next one.”

I get the feeling that Stan Collymore doesn’t know an awful lot about Alexander Isak…

He is still only 23 and when you look at his entire playing record so far (stats via Whoscored) in club football, domestic leagues and European competitions (Champions League and Europa League), Alexander Isak has started 122 games (plus 51 sub appearances). scoring 62 goals and getting 12 assists.

That is 74 direct goal involvements, working out at almost two every three starts.

At the age of only 20, he kicked off the 2020/21 season with Real Sociedad and scored 17 goals in 30 La Liga starts.

Injuries have massively impacted his time at Newcastle United so far but in only 284 Premier League minutes (three starts and two sub appearances), Isak has scored three goals.

Ironically, a Liverpool fan and former player for the reds, Stan Collymore must surely have seen Isak’s debut back in August at Anfield, thrown into the team early because of Wilson’s absence, playing as a lone striker the Sweden international tore the Liverpool defence apart. Scored one class goal and had an even better one harshly disallowed, after running from just inside the Liverpool half, putting two defenders on their backsides, before slamming the ball past Alisson.

As for Callum Wilson, the problem hasn’t been scoring goals for Newcastle, it is keeping him on the pitch, despite only 53 PL starts for NUFC he has scored 27 goals, better than a goal every two starts.

Having moved Chris Wood on, I think there is no doubt Newcastle United will buy another striker in the summer BUT not the kind Stan Collymore is thinking of. He clearly imagines massive money spent on an older name player to become first choice, but that isn’t the way Eddie Howe and NUFC are doing things, it will almost certainly be a young not obvious striker who will come in as a bench player initially. Newcastle had a bid accepted for Ekitike but he went to PSG, whilst they were also keen on Joao Pedro at Watford last summer as well.

As for the whole thing of a 20+ goal a season striker, Stan Collymore makes it sound like this is the norm for clubs in the Premier League.

Back in the day – 70s, 80s, 90s etc, the way teams played was usually to have a main striker where everything was geared to getting him the ball in front of goal to score, that lone striker not really expected to do an awful lot else. These days, the main striker more often than not defends from the front, drags defenders out wide to create space for others and so on. The very much tend to be team players than lone strikers only focused on goals.

How many Premier League strikers scored 20+ PL goals in the 20/21 season? Two, Kane (23) and Salah (22), the Liverpool player not even the out and out centre-forward, as he plays on the right.

How many Premier League strikers scored 20+ PL goals in the 21/22 season? Two, Son (22) and Salah (22), neither player the out and out centre-forward, as one plays on the left and the other on the right.

This 2022/23 season?

Well my guess is on two again to get 20+ goals.

We are now past halfway and most clubs have 17 or less games remaining.

This is the list of top Premier League goalscorers so far in 2022/23 with number of goals that have been penalties in brackets for the top few:

25 Haaland (4)

17 Kane (2)

13 Toney (4)

11 Mitro (3)

10 Rashford, Rodrigo

9 Almiron

8 Maddison, Odegaard

7 Saha, Martinelli, Trossard, Wilson (plus others)

If Man City are put out of business by the Premier League investigation, then safe to say we would welcome a fire sale of Haaland at Newcastle United.

However, apart from Kane, I don’t think any of the others will be hitting the 20+ mark, even if Toney can put off any punishment for alleged betting offences until after this season.

The way things have gone these days is summed up by league leaders Arsenal, just like Man City in their last two title wins, the Gunners have seen goals shared widely around this season and indeed, Gundogan and Mahrez were Man City top scorers in each of the last two seasons.

Arsenal’s top PL scorer so far is eight for midfielder Odegaard, then seven for Saka and Martinelli, with Trossard now added from Brighton and he has seven PL goals so far this season.

At Newcastle United, it is Almiron who has stepped up with nine PL goals so far, then Wilson with seven from fourteen PL starts. Newcastle’s potential success this season and next, will almost certainly depend on a number of players stepping up and sharing the goal responsibility.

