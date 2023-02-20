Transfer Market

Stan Collymore pushes signing of ideal Chelsea star for Newcastle United

Stan Collymore claims he has found a Chelsea player who would find Newcastle United ‘absolutely perfect’ for him.

The former Liverpool and Forest player saying that Mason Mount would fit Eddie Howe’s system ‘brilliantly’ if he moved to St James’ Park.

As things stand, Mount hasn’t signed a new contract and his current Chelsea deal is set to end in 16 months time (end of June 2024).

Stan Collymore talking to Caught Offside – 20 February 2023:

“Personally, I would be very surprised if Mason Mount left (Chelsea).

“He’s one of their own and has the potential to finish his career as a bit of a legend like John Terry and Frank Lampard.

“But obviously, with 18 months left on his deal and no agreement to renew it yet, it is possible that he leaves in the summer.

“If the lad is seriously considering his future, a switch to Newcastle would be absolutely perfect for him.

“I wonder if Howe and the Magpies’ hierarchy feels the same way.

“Mount is not only the type of energetic player who would fit the Geordies’ system brilliantly, but he’s also an English Champions League winner who hasn’t yet his prime so he’d be a huge signing and would send a major signal of intent.”

Like a lot of players, I have to say that even though he plays for England and turns out regularly for Chelsea, I find it difficult to rate how good Mason Mount is. When he plays against Newcastle, then like most fans, I am too busy concentrating on what our own players are doing.

I can’t say that in the flesh, or on TV, I have often thought how brilliant he is.

Just checked and he has never scored against Newcastle United, so maybe that plays a big part in this.

However, you certainly can’t argue with his goal contribution overall.

These last three full seasons in all competitions, this is how many direct goal involvements (goals and assists) Mason Mount has contributed for Chelsea:

2019/20 – 12 direct goal involvements (7 goals and 5 assists)

2020/21 – 15 direct goal involvement (8 goals and 7 assists)

2021/22 – 25 direct goal involvements (12 goals and 13 assists)

Mason Mount certainly appearing to be heading in the right direction and last season’s stats quite spectacular.

This season, he appears to be suffering along with the team / club overall, only six direct goal involvements (three goals and three assists) in 30 Chelsea appearances (25 starts and 5 sub appearances).

Interesting to see what does happen at Chelsea, with Mason Mount and so many other players. They are spending ridiculous money and bringing in crazy numbers of new signings, with it also very questionable as to how much say Graham Potter actually has in the transfer activity. Also very questionable how long Potter has left at Stamford Bridge if results don’t pick up, only two wins in their last fourteen PL matches.

