Opinion

Stan Collymore identifies ideal Newcastle United summer signing

Stan Collymore has been talking about Newcastle United.

Specifically, what / who they should be targeting when the summer 2023 transfer window opens.

Stan Collymore identifying what he sees as the ideal signing for Eddie Howe.

Not exactly a name that takes anybody by surprise but Stan Collymore explaining why he thinks James Maddison would be the perfect NUFC signing.

These last four full Premier League seasons have seen Maddison start 116 PL matches and accumulate an astonishing 56 direct goal involvements, with 33 goals and 23 assists,

Despite only starting 14 PL matches this season in a struggling Leicester side, Maddison has still managed 12 direct goal involvements, with eight goals and four assists.

Newcastle United have already had two bid turned down by Leicester last summer.

All eyes now on summer 2023 when James Maddison will surely move on, he will only have 12 months left on his contract and has made clear to Leicester he won’t be extending that, so this will be the time it appears when the Foxes try and maximise what transfer fee they can get.

Stan Collymore sees Newcastle United as a perfect destination but also wonders if Arsenal might make a move.

Stan Collymore talking to Caught Offside:

“I think when you look at where Newcastle are and the direction they want to head toward, a player like James Maddison fits their profile perfectly.

“They’ve got a strong English core to their side and a creative number 10, who can operate in the wider positions, is the type of player they’re missing.

“Walking into a dressing room that has players around the same age that he can develop with is always important too, so I can definitely see him fitting in well there.

“The fans would love him because the Geordies embrace players who put themselves about and can knit things together. He also has a good eye for goals so he’d contribute in that department too.

“In terms of his own development, I genuinely believe he’d thrive under Eddie Howe – he’s hard-working and he’s direct, and I don’t mean direct in terms of long balls, but Newcastle obviously transition a lot quicker than what Leicester do, so for Maddison, who is capable of playing those one touch, quick, eye-of-a-needle passes, Newcastle’s system would be ideal.

“When it comes to what Leicester may decide to do with him though, he has 18 months left on his deal and surely they wouldn’t want to let a player as valuable as him leave for free, so even if Newcastle are interested, I don’t expect them to be the only ones.

“I wonder if Mike Arteta’s Arsenal may think about signing him too.”

