Southampton fans with savage extremes as struggle to cope with Newcastle United knockout

Southampton fans watched on as their club bowed out of the Carabao / League Cup.

Newcastle United making it three wins against the Saints these past three months, which included a six weeks suspension of football for the Qatar World Cup.

A trio of victories that kicked off with a 4-1 Premier League rout and followed up by two League Cup wins.

Southampton fans when reacting to Tuesday’s events at St James’ Park, appear to fall into three main groups, judging by the comments below.

The first lot.

These are Southampton fans who think the defeat was an unlucky one. That if only Nathan Jones had picked a different starting eleven / formation / tactics, if only this player / these players had done this instead, how much they improved as the game went on, could / should have turned it around etc.

Second lot.

These Southampton fans saw last night (and indeed the whole two legged-tie) as pretty much something Newcastle United totally dominated and were in control of. That NUFC took them apart and scored the two early goals to take the tie totally away from the visitors and that whilst their players never stopped trying, in effect it was Eddie Howe taking things more defensively in the second half that made Southampton look a bit better, reality was Newcastle very comfortable and only that Armstrong chance in the second period as NUFC happy for the opposition to play in front of them,

Third lot.

These Southampton fans come across as people who appear never to have left Southampton in their lives.

Or more accurately, have never left their village in their entire lifetimes.

These are the strange people who instead of talking about the football, want to spout hatred about an entire fanbase / region. A fanbase / region that clearly they have never visited or had any experience of, unless of course any Newcastle fan(s) have happened to coincidentally in the past once visit their particular village, that they’ve (Southampton fans in question) have never left.

Their views on Newcastle fans / Newcastle Upon Tyne seemingly solely formed by what Sky Sports say in their coverage of our football club and supporters.

Some particularly sad individuals even going to the the extent of thinking it hilarious to mock Newcastle fans for the perceived poverty these Southampton fans choose to believe they live in.

It is quite ironic that when reading comments from Southampton fans in recent days / weeks, lack of money and the cost of living crisis have been repeatedly put forward by Southampton fans as justification / explanation as to why they could neither sell 28,000 tickets (in the home areas) to fill St Mary’s for the home leg and could sell only less than half the 10% allocation they were entitled to for the game at St James’ Park.

The ones spouting the over the top bile tend to go along the lines of ‘these Newcastle United fans, who do they think they are, they are nothing special, they are no better than Southampton fans…’

I would agree.

Whenever I meet genuine fans of other clubs, especially when not on a matchday, on holiday for example – in the UK or abroad, I find that football fans are pretty much the same whoever they support. That is the great thing about football, you meet somebody and no matter who they support, then unless you are very unlucky and bump into a sad case, then you can always have a good chat on over a beer or ten.

The difference that there is between Newcastle fans and Southampton fans is that there are a lot more of us.

Why that is the fact is a whole other debate BUT it is a fact. Plus you can hardly accuse any Newcastle fan of glory hunting, unless you perceive that to be the case for somebody who only these past 15 months has only started to take any interest. Of the 50,000 NUFC fans inside St James’ Park on Tuesday, I doubt more than a handful would even fall into that lately fan category. I fancy that for sure the overwhelming majority of fans who filled SJP last night, were also the very same people who filled St James’ Park six seasons ago across an entire Championship season, a home average of over 51,000 in the second tier, despite Mike Ashley still in control and only due to Rafa giving us a bit of hope by staying.

Fair play to the couple of thousand of proper Southampton fans who made it to St James’ Park last night, unlike those who are unable to leave their particular village. However, the reality is that Newcastle fans would have snapped up many times the 3,200 allocation for the first leg at St Mary’s if they had been made available.

To show how truly, madly, worlds apart the two fanbases are in terms of size, when the single match tickets went on sale to members (which includes season ticket holders who can also buy an extra ticket), the thousands of tickets went in minutes and the tens of thousands of Newcastle fans who were in that online queue who ended up not able to get a ticket, exceeded the number of Southampton fans who DID go to the first leg at St Mary’s…

As I say, it is quite mental up here when it comes to Newcastle fans.

As for how many would want to pay to watch NUFC if the team / club is ever successful again (as in our glorious but distant past…), well, hopefully we are shortly going to find out.

Southampton fans commenting on Newcastle supporters and their club after knockout blow at St James’ Park via their Saints Web message board:

‘I’m normally very polite, but having rushed back from training tonight to see our generous three at the back being nice to you, all I can say is “do go and do one, my dear”..

Enjoy your blood money, and when you see Shearer in the stands with his big black and white scarf remember I saw him score his debut hattrick from under the West stand.’

‘Ummm, he was kind of born and bred in Newcastle.’

‘Does Bruno miss the final due to the sending off? I bloody well hope so!’

‘Afraid not. He misses the next three first team fixtures which are home to West Ham, away to Bournemouth and then home to Liverpool.’

‘If Jones doesn’t re-assure his players that they lost the game because of his tactical error, there’s a good chance he’ll lose the dressing room. And that’ll be the final nail in our Prem survival coffin.’

‘Give it a rest ffs. Thought over two legs against a far superior squad we didn’t give a bad account of ourselves. Positivity from here on in is required, give your weird obsession with Jones a rest for a bit while the rest of us focus on full support for the rest of the season.’

‘F this, f the bias commentary, f the Newcastle fans.

Their fans are the same as any other. They’re loud when on top and not when team s…

They don’t love football as a city more than any other town or city and the “they love a number 9” is cringy.

They don’t spend their last pennies on watching their beloved team more than any other teams fans.

They’ve spent a load of Arabian blood money that if Sunderland had done it they’d be pulling them apart saying they’re an oil run club.

Why are these messes celebrated.

I bet they sit on their fat backsides all week buying tickets handouts.

I’d rather get relegated so I don’t have to listen to as much of this s… all the time.’

‘So true, i always assumed it was cos they were poor.’

‘Amen. I was browsing netflix the other day and put on the sunderland doc first episode “in sunderland football is the heart of this city, it’s our church”.

No f…ing way aren’t you special.

it’s a northern thing I think, they’re brainwashed into a delusion that they care about football more than people down south to make up for the sad lives they mostly lead.’

‘We didn’t improve in the second half.

We ‘appeared’ slightly better at the same time that Newcastle stopped getting in our faces and closing down every pass we made because they were comfortably in front.

When they were doing that we looked like headless chickens at a slaughter house.’

‘Scousers do it to.

Everton are the weirdest fan base out there. Think they’re a massive club. I will enjoy it immensely if they go down.’

‘Players went to sleep for first 2 goals.’

‘It was much more than that.

I’d say Newcastle took us to pieces for half an hour, not too dissimilar to the first game. They played some nice triangles to beat our pathetic press. They dominated in the middle. They carved us open with quick, quality passing and we didn’t get near them. It was a rout.

We looked out of our depth. We looked lost, with overloads everywhere. We couldn’t cope with their pressure. Our passing was sloppy. We got what we deserved.’

‘I saw an organised team who knew exactly what they were doing. They knew what our weak spots were and exploited them. Contrast that with our panic in possession, no composure style, no real game plan and constant changing it was always going to end up like that. Am no fan of Howe but he taught us a massive lesson last night.’

‘Yep, well beaten by a very good side. Must have been Howe’s easiest HT talk ever. Sit back, keep our shape, don’t do anything silly, save your legs for Saturday.

This lot couldn’t,t score two goals if we played for 24 hours.

Big LOL at Jones saying we were the better team second half, it was game over after 5 minutes.’

‘Never felt like we were really in it, added Newcastle to the list of clubs I can’t stand, inflated egos thinking they’re such a massive club.

Hopefully some regime change in Saudi Arabia and the whole thing falls apart in the future.’

‘Would’ve been nice to make it to Wembley again, but fair play to Newcastle – They look absolutely solid. Dangerous going forward with players throughout the team who know how to score goals and currently one of the best defensive records in Europe. Very hard to beat.

Next couple of games are huge for us.’

‘I’d say for 60% of that tie we were absolutley dominated by Newcastle, they could have had more than the 1 in the first leg.

They controlled it and kept us at arm’s length for the most of it.

For 20 mins yesterday they annihilated us through the middle and just took the p…, it was like boys against men.

We did not look on the same level as them, and given that we play in the same league that is concerning to me.

We rallied in the 2nd half, but a lot of that was due to Newcastle retreating and calming down themselves, so they let us play – and we just played in front of them for most of it.’

‘Newcastle are largely well drilled and have clear patterns of play with sprinkles of top quality (Saudi blood money goes a long way) and if honest I didn’t expect a result.

How Bruno had the bo..cks to whinge that he hadn’t even fouled Edozie was bizarre. A stupid tackle and righty a red intentional or not.’

‘Newcastle fans love a player that scores loads of goals so they’re special.’

‘Newcastle United, a grotty little club that’s too big for their boots at the moment.’

‘Delighted to see Bruno shown red, as he’s been a moaning hacker throughout both legs.’

‘In fairness Newcastle went into s… housing overdrive wasting every single millisecond possible – evaporating what fragile momentum we had.’

‘They’re the future of English and European football sadly… The only thing that will maybe stop them now is that they’ve got to get the best players in the world to agree to live in Newcastle… That or sanctions on Saudi money.’

‘Newcastle had twice our number of total shots and shots on target, and 5 corners to our 1. The few times we penetrated we didn’t have the quality to finish the chance. People really can’t be dressing that second half up as a good performance because Newcastle simply sat off us and defended/managed the 2 goal lead. All you can say is it was better than the first half.’

‘Does Bruno miss the final due to the sending off? I bloody well hope so!’

‘No, just PL games against teams we need Newcastle to take points off of!’

‘The Talksport Newcastle love in was absolutely despicable.’

‘Ally McCoist doesn’t even annoy me in a game like that. Genuinely loves football.’

‘Newcastle just set up shop and knew we carried no threat. Easy to look better when the oppo are content for us to have the ball.’

‘We only looked better at the end because Newcastle didn’t have to do anything else to win.’

‘Newcastle fans are some of the worst in the country easily. They were raging against Ashley for not investing when he spent over £40M on joelinton (crazy entitlement)… They’re incredibly toxic when not winning (look what they did to pardew when he almost got them champions league), and they’re quite happy seeing any soul of their club / history being usurped to sportswash abuses such as the khashoggi killing whilst they not only lap up the blood money but also dress in Saudi garb… Honestly couldn’t name a worse fanbase in the country… And the UK media’s bias towards them is equally sickening on that front. I hope man united smash them and they miss top 4.’

‘Didn’t the defence of the red card annoy you? McCoist saying it was a genuine challenge and unlucky? He left his foot in as long as he could the little rat.’

‘He didn’t actually say that, he said it was a red but does have a bit of sympathy as he was attempting to play the ball.

He also did say Edozie could have been badly hurt. That’s a pretty fair summary.’

‘Anyone that thinks we played okay this half needs to understand that Newcastle just shut up shop.’

‘Well if you ignore the first 20 minutes where we chucked it away, we’ve won the game on the night.’

‘Really really despise Newcastle, only behind Everton.’

‘Never recovered from stupidly giving the ball away twice in 5 seconds to concede the first goal. Good effort 2nd half but chances missed again.’

