Opinion

So incensed at the negativity that is around now…

There has been a lot of opinion expressed after failing to beat West Ham, some of it frankly ridiculous from certain Newcastle United fans.

As I am quick to point out, we haven’t lost since August, have the meanest defence in the league, haven’t lost at fortress St James’ in 15 league and cup matches and are Wembley bound, looking to win our first domestic trophy since Adam was a lad.

Maybe Eddie has done too much too soon?

After all, in the immediate aftermath of the takeover, our new owners talked about a long-term plan, maybe something to slowly and methodically build on across the next five years.

Is winning our first trophy of any repute since the year I was born, in just under 18 months post the takeover, part of the plan?

Is potentially getting into the Champions League less than two years into the new ownership, part of the plan?

Does it matter?

I’ve cautioned against getting ahead of ourselves. Our squad strength is still below par and fighting on a lot of different fronts too soon might inhibit us achieving the longer-term plan.

That said, the riches on offer from Champions League qualification are such that earlier qualification for the biggest competition in world football surely can’t be a bad thing.

I listen to the comments around me from other Newcastle United fans at SJP.

At the Southampton match, as Eddie and the boys took a gigantic leap forward in pursuit of the final, it dismayed me when I heard negativity being expressed. We had won 1-0 at St Mary’s and were winning 2-1 on the night (3-1 on aggregate) at the time.

At the West Ham match, various of our starting eleven were chastised. Saint Max, Longstaff (who let’s not forget had scored a brace just four nights earlier), little Joe and Miggy spring to mind. I even read on here that Trip was at fault for the equaliser and was marked down accordingly. What on earth, I asked myself in dismay!

So here’s an alternative.

After seven matches, we’d only lost one but had only won once as well. Our next match was Fulham away. Say the opposition didn’t go down to 10 men and say we lost a scrappy encounter. Next up Brentford at home. Let’s just say they made more of a game of it and we drew again. Then Rashford scored late on to win it at Old Trafford etc etc.

Fast forward to now.

Instead of having won 10, drawn 10 and lost only 1, let’s say we had won 8, drawn 7 and lost 6. By my reckoning, we’d be on 31 points, 9 points from the mythical 40 points. Perhaps more importantly, we’d be sat in 8th place, ready for an assault on Europe after failing to progress through to the latter stages of both cup competitions (think back to the penalty shootout against Palace and imagine we lost).

My point?

Well, the deluded and the ungrateful might just be accepting that Eddie was making fabulous progress, to the point where a draw against West Ham wasn’t seen as an utter disaster.

We also wouldn’t be worrying unnecessarily about Wembley and the illogical way in which the club has prioritised the way in which tickets will be dispersed.

Food for thought? I hope so……

