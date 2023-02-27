Opinion

Small margins conspire to cause huge divide between winners and losers

Some of my old newspaper bosses liked to say what we produced (tomorrow’s fish ‘n’ chip wrappers) was the first draft of history.

For what it’s worth, this is my take on what I witnessed on the telly on Sunday evening.

Manchester United took two of their chances, each with a bit of luck. We took none of ours, with the missed header from Dan Burn near the end of the first half feeling pivotal at the time.

The opening goal was so close to being offside, I would like to have seen a few more of those magic lines. At least one red-clad arm was in advance of the last black-and-white defender. The free-kick by Shaw, awarded for a foolish foul on Rashford, was delivered superbly and gave Karius almost no opportunity to come out and claim the ball. Once the annoyingly efficient Casemiro planted his head on the whipped cross, a goal was inevitable. Even Pope alongside his stand-in would have been sorely tested, such was the power and precision.

The second goal, also conceded after an attack down our right flank, would never have gone in without the unfortunate intervention of Botman. Rashford’s shinner of a shot, or was it a cross, was trundling well wide of the far post before our Dutch defender’s deflection. Again, I would attach no blame to Karius. His weight was going to his left and, although the ball was physically within his reach, he had only a millisecond to react and change direction.

Post-match ratings posted on the BBC, which were presumably the views of thousands of TV fans, said he was our star man. That perhaps gives the impression we were outclassed. Not the case. We had more possession, more attempts at scoring (remember, efforts blocked by defenders, even goal-bound efforts, are not counted) and were awarded more free kicks. The corner count was equal, while Man Utd collected six yellow cards to our three.

This was certainly no walk in the park for the team who had gone trophyless for an unbelievable six years. We pushed them back, occasionally got behind them, threatened to score three or four times. But in the end those threats came to nothing.

A sense that we’ve been sub-standard in most games since the World Cup hiatus was not a misconception. The quick, sometimes dazzling interplay that frequently bamboozled opponents in October and November is now a lot rarer. Almiron’s startlingly sharp finishing seems to have been a purple patch rather than a transformation. Metaphorically speaking, the pair of Billy’s Boots he discovered in his garden shed have been misplaced. Wilson’s timing, ferocity and pace have waned. These might all be temporary setbacks but they are important factors in our relative decline over the past two months.

Apologies if I’m sounding churlish. That’s not my intention. For the record, we played well at Wembley on February 26, 2023.

Just not well enough to beat what the surprisingly perceptive Mr Roy Keane described as efficient opponents.

I’m proud to support a club, a management and a team who did everything they could to make our dreams come true. I’m proud our head coach didn’t resort to the dark arts in the build-up to the final. And I’m proud of the countless thousands of supporters who made the long trip south, with or without a match ticket.

Nobody let themselves down, nobody let the Toon down. In my book, that counts for a lot.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Sunday 26 February 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

Casemiro 33, Rashford 39

Possession was Man U 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Man U 14 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Man U 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man U 6 Newcastle 6

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 87,306

Newcastle United:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff (Isak 45), Bruno (Willock 79), Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 90+1), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 78), Wilson (Ritchie 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo

