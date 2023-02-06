Opinion

Sleepless nights for Sunderland fans as Manchester City EPL financial charges could assist Newcastle United

I predict a massive Sunderland fans meltdown is on the cards, after the news that Manchester City have been charged by the EPL with breaching financial rules, going back as far as 2009.

An independent tribunal will now be set up to decide the Citizens fate, but from what I have read so far, the evidence against the current Premier League Champions appears to be damning.

After seemingly escaping the wrath of UEFA in 2020, City are now back in the dock, and the usually soft and gullible EPL must think they have a good case here.

If Manchester City are found guilty this could result in a number of potential outcomes, but it is fair to say that they could be thrown out of the EPL, or face a massive points deduction.

As Manchester City are currently sitting in second place in the League, this will be music to the ears of the likes of Daniel Levy whose Spurs side now sit fifth and also beat Manchester City yesterday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A punishment and possible points deduction would potentially happen before the end of the current campaign, possibly mean assisting Newcastle United to qualify for the Champions League in 2023/24.

As it happens, I think we will finish above Spurs and end up in the top four anyway, but I am going to enjoy the SMBs deliberating over the connotations over the next few weeks / months.

The people who frequent the bitter and twisted Sunderland fans RTG forum are generally deluded but pure comedy gold.

One other thing I will point out is that you can bet your bottom dollar that Manchester United and Liverpool will be rubbing their hands, conniving and scheming behind the scenes to influence anybody or anything in the slightest.

I’ll try to take it with a pinch of salt because everyone is innocent until proven guilty, however, I will also take great pleasure that there will be even more sleepless nights for the mackems in the next few months.

Oh…I almost I forgot to mention, Newcastle United play at Wembley in the Carabao / League Cup Final on the 26th February.

