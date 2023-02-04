Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United situation and chances v West Ham

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against West Ham.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v West Ham game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Newcastle v West Ham:

“Newcastle aren’t usually a team to bet against as Eddie Howe has built a magnificently resolute and together group that have quality in key areas of the pitch.

“Even if the performance level drops, positive results can still be attained.

“Yet, there is enough of an argument here to take on the Toon at 8/13 for the win with Sky Bet, and invest in West Ham to avoid defeat at 5/4.

“Bruno Guimaraes’ suspension is a key reason – Howe himself said losing the Brazilian was “huge” and looked devastated when talking about losing the midfielder for three games after the midweek win over Southampton that took Newcastle to Wembley.

“Not many teams can win the midfield battle at St James’ Park but with Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta in there, West Ham stand a fair chance.

“Also, the possibility of the “bounce factor” is at play here – it’s usually a term used in horse racing when a horse puts in a massive performance then for unexplained reasons can’t hit those heights next time out.

“If you look at the last 13 occasions when a non-big six side have made a cup final, only two of those teams managed to win their next league match (W2, D4, L7) and the team in question only scored 12 goals in those 13 encounters.

“It was a hugely emotional night on Tuesday and no matter how much Howe tried to underplay the occasion, players and fans will still be coming down from cloud nine.

“This could be a great time for David Moyes and West Ham, who have put back-to-back wins together of late, to head there.

“Score Prediction: Newcastle 1 West Ham 2.”

A lot of good stuff in there in terms of analysis and I can see where the Sky Sports expert is coming from when it comes to his comments about both clubs.

However…

Whilst I don’t take any game for granted and as the Sky Sports man points out, Bruno will be missed, I still think that for the overwhelming majority of neutrals, they will look at the facts and see this as almost sure to be a home win.

West Ham beat a woeful Everton at home in their last PL match but the seven before that were six defeats and one draw.

Anything but a win in that game and the Hammers would now be in the relegation zone, rather than just outside it.

A major reason for that is their terrible away form, seven defeats, draws at fellow relegation strugglers Southampton and Leeds, whilst the only win on the road was at Villa in August when they (Villa) were all over the place.

Whilst Newcastle United have failed to convert many of the recent chances they have created, the bottom line is that they have still won nine of their last ten home games (all competitions), the draw with Leeds the exception. Whilst only five PL clubs have scored more in their home matches than NUFC.

As for West Ham, only one of their ten PL away matches have seen them keep a clean sheet and that was almost six months ago in that August win at Villa Park.

Anything can happen in football but I think still fair to say that everything is pointing to a Newcastle win over West Ham, if they play anything close to how they have done recently.

West Ham have won two games in a row BUT they were that one at home to Everton and against League One Derby in the FA Cup.

As for the stat on non-big six clubs that get to a cup final having such poor results in the next Premier League match (two wins, four draws and seven defeats), fair to say I think that not many of these non-big six clubs were in the top three of the Premier League at the time. Off the top of my head I’d guess Leicester could be a possible exception.

When the Sky Sports man talks of West Ham scoring two goals today, West Ham have scored only six in their 10 PL away matches, whilst Newcastle conceded three against Man City in the 3-3 but only two goals in total in the other nine PL home games.

We can’t take a Newcastle win for granted BUT for sure NUFC can win this one if they play well, even without Bruno.

Howay the lads!

