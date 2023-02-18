News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United situation and chances v Liverpool

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Liverpool.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Liverpool game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ talks about situation at St James’ Park and predicts what will happen with Newcastle v Liverpool:

“Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League games – it takes a special group to put a run like that together.

“But despite that outrageous set of results, my eyes are telling me that Eddie Howe’s men have gone a bit stale since the World Cup restart and the numbers back that up, especially in forward areas.

“The 1-1 draw at Bournemouth means they’ve scored just three goals in their last six Premier League games now.

“In games against the Cherries, West Ham and Crystal Palace, the Toon have created a per 90 average of just 1.19 worth of expected goals. A team harbouring hopes of finishing in the top four should be aiming for an average north of 2.00 when playing teams of that ranking level.

“Bruno Guimaraes remains missing, too – serving the third match of his suspension – and Newcastle are winless in the five Premier League games without him this season.

“I’m not truly convinced Liverpool are “back” after beating the most toothless of Toffees on Monday night but their attack is always worth respecting.

“Despite their wobbles, Liverpool have averaged 17 shots per game and 1.8 worth of expected goals per game in the Premier League this season – almost exactly the same as their average across the previous seven Premier League seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

“And with Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino back from injury, there is a refreshed snarl about the Liverpool front line now. At 17/10 with Sky Bet an away win is hard to turn down.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 1 Liverpool 2”

A lot of good stuff in there in terms of analysis and I can see where the Sky Sports expert is coming from when it comes to his comments about both clubs, especially when it comes to Newcastle United.

However, I do think this time, Lewis Jones is picking and choosing the facts / stats to back up his prediction.

I think quite clearly any of the three results in this match are possible, Liverpool haven’t become a terrible team in a very short space of time. At the same time though, they are still a long way from bouncing back to what they were last season.

For example…

Last (2021/22) season in the Premier League, only champions Man City marginally topped the away records ahead of Liverpool.

Liverpool on the road had Played 19 Won 13 Drawn 4 Lost 2 Goals Scored 45 Goals Conceded 17.

Ahead of playing at St James’ Park, the Liverpool away record this season is:

Played 10 Won 2 Drawn 2 Lost 6 Goals Scored 11 Goals Conceded 19

Over the course of the entire previous last two seasons (2020/21 and 2021/22), Liverpool only lost five of their 38 PL matches.

This season they have already lost six of ten away trips.

The Sky Sports man declares ‘And with Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino back from injury, there is a refreshed snarl about the Liverpool front line now.’

Well, Jota and Firmino hadn’t had any Premier League action for months and only made brief sub appearances on Monday night against a very poor Everton side who offered zero threat. Liverpool were 2-0 ahead already and had the game wrapped up, before Klopp risked the late subs.

In their last three PL away games, Liverpool have conceded nine goals, three each against Wolves, Brighton and Brentford. In contrast, Newcastle have conceded only seven goals in their last 17 PL games (home and away).

Liverpool may indeed score two or more goals today BUT the stats don’t suggest that.

Newcastle United may not have been scoring for fun recently in the Premier League but their performances haven’t seriously dipped, away at Bournemouth last weekend was probably the worst so fat, however, even that was probably a six out of ten and any kind of real shocker.

For me, I think Newcastle United have every chance today of proving the Sky Sports man wrong.

Press them from the start and this Liverpool defence will concede goals, having already conceded 19 in 11 PL away games so far.

