Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United situation and chances v Bournemouth

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Bournemouth.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Bournemouth v Newcastle game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Bournemouth v Newcastle:

“After a week where James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Craig Dawson all scored first at gigantic prices, it feels right to invest in the Premier League’s best team at creating chances from set-pieces to score via that method against the league’s worst at defending such scenarios.

“Eddie Howe’s side have fired 120 shots from set-piece situations to a backdrop of an expected goals figure of 11.32 – the best returns of any team across both metrics.

“It’s therefore a huge underperformance to have only merited six goals via corners and free-kicks this season – seven teams have scored more.

“Bottom of that list are Bournemouth, who have conceded 101 shots on their goal with 13 of those resulting in goals.

“Newcastle actually haven’t scored via a set-piece since Joelinton’s goal against Leicester on Boxing Day, but Fabian Schar has had 12 shots on goal since that game to a backdrop of 1.34 of expected goals. This all equates to the 28/1 with Sky Bet on him scoring first looking particularly juicy. He’s going to find the net soon, let’s hope our timing is right.

“Sven Botman (50/1) and Dan Burn (50/1) also venture up for set-pieces and are also worth considering in a game which should see Newcastle get back to winning ways.

“Score Prediction : Bournemouth 0 Newcastle 2

“Best Bet : Fabian Schar to score first (28/1 with Sky Bet)”

A lot of good stuff in there in terms of analysis and I can see where the Sky Sports expert is coming from when it comes to his comments about both clubs, especially when it comes to Newcastle United.

As the Sky Sports man points out, Newcastle United are getting a lot of set-piece deliveries into the box BUT not converting them into goals.

The last NUFC Premier League away game was a perfect example, as well as free-kicks, Newcastle United had a massive 15 corners compared to three for Palace, yet failed to score a single goal in the game. Indeed, Newcastle dominated totally, Palace only managing one effort on target in the match, NUFC with seven.

It has been disappointing to see a run of draws (four in the last five PL matches) where Newcastle were the better side with more and better chances against Palace, Leeds and West Ham but only managed draws, Arsenal the only one where NUFC were the ones with less of the game and chances.

As for the Sky Sports expert’s prediction of Newcastle back to winning ways today. With Bournemouth losing nine of their last eleven Premier League matches and winning only one, no reason why Eddie Howe’s players can’t fulfil that prediction if they are on their game.

