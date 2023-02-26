Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United situation and chances at Wembley

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Manchester United.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle United v Manchester United game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ talks about situation at St James’ Park and predicts what will happen with Newcastle United v Manchester United:

“This Carabao Cup final feels more important than most years.

“It’s been exactly six years since Manchester United last landed a major trophy whilst Newcastle have not won a major domestic trophy in nearly 68 years.

“Winning this game could just trigger the start of something very special for both clubs, who have performed above expectations this season

“What has provided the backbone for the two teams this season is their ability to stave off defeats even when performance levels have dropped. In their last 54 games combined both have lost just two games each, including in that run the 0-0 Premier League draw between the teams at Old Trafford.

“You get the impression the stakes are so high and occasion so big that this may turn into a “must not lose” type of football match rather than a risk-taking, free-flowing one. I’ve sat through enough Championship final play-off matches at Wembley to know how such an atmosphere can hinder a game exploding into life.

“Six of the last 15 League Cup finals have gone to extra-time – with the last five finals that have gone to extra-time also gone to penalties. This one stands a fantastic chance of going the same way.

“Prediction / Tip – Take the 5/1 with Sky Bet on either team winning on penalties.”

A lot of good stuff in there in terms of analysis and I can see where the Sky Sports expert is coming from when it comes to his comments about both clubs, especially when it comes to Newcastle United.

Much has been made of very recent Man U and Newcastle United performances and / or results, but the fact remains, that ten Hag’s team have only won three of their six Premier League games, whilst in the absence of Bruno Guimaraes, the last three games have seen NUFC draw two and lose to Liverpool due to a daft 12 minutes – whilst otherwise, including with 10 men for 70 minutes, Newcastle were the better team and created the best chances (plus hit the bar twice).

The most recent 16 Premier League matches have seen Man U pick up 34 points and United 33 points.

As the Sky Sports man suggests, this in reality is probably a very close call.

Whether that equals going all the way to penalties…who knows.

What I do know is that these past 31 Newcastle United matches in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, Eddie Howe’s team have only lost to Liverpool.

Manchester United are possibly narrow favourites to win today BUT if Newcastle United are victorious and lift the trophy at Wembley today, nobody would see it as a shock result.

