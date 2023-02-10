Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday official statement – Following Newcastle United match concerns

Sheffield Wednesday have now released a statement (see below) after Newcastle United fans experienced problems at Hillsborough, on the day of the FA Cup match last month.

This follows a review commissioned by both the football club and Sheffield City Council.

Sadly, at the time a lot of Sheffield Wednesday fans got very defensive over the reported concerns expressed by some Newcastle United supporters, claiming that it was only because NUFC lost and the complaints a case of sour grapes.

How I saw the issues that day, was that it wasn’t a case of overcrowding, in terms of too many Newcastle fans in total in that entire away section.

Instead, it was a case of a combination of still not a great ground design at the Leppings Lane End, along with poor organisation on the day by the home club, especially when it came to stewards not managing the away fans better, in terms of how best to enter the away section and find their seat, or indeed claims of stewards directing them to find just any seat.

It doesn’t need a massive number of people to produce an (at best) uncomfortable situation, if there is a bottleneck and and hundreds of fans wanting to head in opposite directions and/or many fans static as others are trying to get past, then people can quickly find themselves trapped in a situation where they simply can’t move in any direction, with numbers then (usually unknowingly) pushing from both directions and making the situation worse.

It was a little bit like the problems many Newcastle fans experienced at Elland Road 13 months ago, Leeds United and their stewards in particular, creating major issues as supporters tried to enter the stadium and found themselves once again, in a situation where many NUFC supporters found themselves trapped and unable to quickly escape the growing crush that was developing.

Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt on either occasion BUT that doesn’t mean that issues don’t need addressing, just to ensure that all future visiting fans have the best possible experience and don’t end up in any potential dangerous environment.

With that Leppings Lane End clearly still not having the best possible design, to me it would make sense, if possible, for Sheffield Wednesday to move away fans and instead put their own fans there, then with most of those supporters having knowledge of the potential issues / bottlenecks as regular attenders, they would then be aware of how best to get in and out that end of Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday Football Club and Sheffield City Council joint statement – 10 February 2023:

A review at Hillsborough Stadium over concerns about crowd movements has concluded, stating that all aspects of safety at the stadium complied fully with the club’s Safety Certificate. Minor recommendations were made relating to the overall matchday experience.

The review was commissioned by Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, with oversight from the Sports Ground Safety Authority after concerns were raised relating to the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United on Saturday 7 January.

As part of the review the group reached out to Newcastle United supporters who attended the fixture, liaised with partner agencies, examined matchday records and scrutinised CCTV images.

A review of the crowd management procedures implemented by the club on the day, together with revisiting associated capacity calculations, was also carried out.

Councillor Joe Otten, Sheffield City Council, said:

“Public safety is our priority; we work together with governing bodies and our local clubs to make sure everyone attending matches is safe. We understand that fans are going to feel concerned if they feel like there is overcrowding, so it’s our responsibility to ensure that we don’t put people in that position, and where concerns are raised, we take them very seriously.

“We have carried out a thorough review looking at all the evidence available as well as speaking to fans, officials and stewards who were present on the day. We’ve also reviewed all matchday operation plans.

“Our findings show full compliance at the stadium and no issues relating to the matchday operation. Some minor changes have been identified to improve the overall experience.

“As is normal procedure, we will continue working together, carrying out routine checks and sharing plans and knowledge to make sure everyone on site is safe and has the best experience possible.”

The concerns raised were also subject to review by the Safety Advisory Group who agreed with the findings. The FA and EFL have also been notified of observations from the fixture, with no additional requirements asked of the club or at the stadium.

Liam Dooley, Sheffield Wednesday Chief Operating Officer, said:

“We welcome the outcome of this review as the welfare of all supporters and everyone inside the stadium is our utmost priority.

“We would reiterate that the stewarding numbers within the visitors’ section of the stadium for the Newcastle fixture exceeded the requirements of the Safety Certificate.

“The Newcastle ticket allocation also complied completely with the Safety Certificate. We continuously review our safety management plans and ensure the correct measures are in place for every fixture at Hillsborough.

“Extensive planning meetings with relevant stakeholders are held before each game, with equally extensive review meetings thereafter.

“While we have full confidence in our matchday operations, we welcome feedback on an ongoing basis as to how we can improve the experience for supporters and listen to any concerns raised as a matter of course.

“We have worked closely with Sheffield City Council and the respective sports governing bodies in conducting a robust review of the Newcastle United fixture and are pleased that the findings support the confidence we have in our procedures.

“Some minor recommendations will be implemented to ensure we continue to deliver the best possible matchday experience.”

