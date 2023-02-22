Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF chief flies in – The ambition for next stage of Newcastle United development

It was 7 October 2021 when the Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium at last managed to complete the takeover of Newcastle United.

Finally, the end of a 14 year Mike Ashley reign where he ran NUFC into the ground, refusing to allow any kind of proper realistic investment, particularly in the club’s infrastructure.

Ashley relentless in his pursuit of extracting all possible benefits for himself and the other shareholders of his retail empire, with Newcastle United heading towards a third relegation in 12 Premier League seasons under his control.

Which is quite some going when you consider that Newcastle United had only experienced four previous relegations in the 115 years before Mike Ashley bought the club.

The Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium faced massive challenges in Autumn 2021, not least an instant mid-season relegation battle that looked a hopeless case for so long. The arrival of Eddie Howe and the backing from the club’s owners, helped bring about a magical turnaround, which actually saw Newcastle United with the third best Premier League form in the entire 19 matches of the second half of last (2021/22) season.

Moving on to the present day, in just 16 months, Newcastle United now instead battling for a top four Champions League place and a first NUFC cup final in 24 years is now just days away.

An exclusive on Wednesday afternoon has revealed that Saudi Arabia PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan has flown into Tyneside for a series of important meetings.

Saudi Arabia PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is also Chairman of Newcastle United.

The Telegraph in their exclusive, stating that the NUFC Chairman took in Saturday’s defeat to Liverpool, but has more importantly, set out the Saudi Arabia PIF ‘ambition for the next stage of Newcastle’s development.’

Yasir Al-Rumayyan ‘conducting a series of progress reports with senior members of the club’s management team ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.’

The Saudi Arabia PIF chief has ‘asked for feedback on what he could do to help in turning the club into a consistent force in both English and European football.’

As well as meeting fellow co-owners Amanda Staveley, her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben, The Telegraph saying that Yasir Al-Rumayyan also met ‘all the main heads of departments, including manager Eddie Howe and director of football Dan Ashworth.’

The newspaper says that their information is that the Saudi Arabia PIF boss is ‘delighted’ with the progress already made at Newcastle United in just 16 short months and is desperate to do everything within his power to help ensure the club continues to grow.

This has always been reported as a very long-term project from the Saudi Arabia PIF perspective, growing Newcastle United into the kind of powerful club it has always had the potential to be.

Although the club have made no official comment, this month saw the successful buy back of land opposite the Gallowgate that had been owned by the club, which is crucial to any future significant increase in the St James’ Park capacity. Land that Mike Ashley inherited when buying the football club but then selling it on to developers, rather than keeping it for the future health of Newcastle United.

The NUFC owners have also done a deal with FUN88 to cut short by years their shirt sponsorship deal, which will allow a massive increase in that revenue stream from this summer onwards, when a new shirt sponsor will be unveiled. This will be only one of many new / increased Newcastle United sponsorship / revenue streams flowing into the club to help allow it to grow rapidly.

Success on the pitch is another major help in that direction and European football is looking very likely next season, whether via winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday or by league position, preferably a Champions League spot.

The Telegraph say that the Saudi Arabia PIF chief did discuss this summer’s transfer budget during this week’s meetings

However, just as important alongside that, will be the investment in the club’s infrastructure that has suffered from such feeble investment for a near decade and a half, with St James’ Park, training facilities and the Academy all set for massive investment in the years to come.

Remember, this is a long-term project, however, short-term success on top of that would be a massive bonus, starting on Sunday hopefully.

Interesting to see just who will be in attendance at Wembley from the Newcastle United hierarchy, with surely Saudi Arabia PIF Governor and Newcastle United Chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, set to be one of them.

