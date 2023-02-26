Opinion

Saudi Arabia Cup Final day outrage article : Manchester United and Newcastle United treated very differently

To absolutely zero surprise, Carabao Cup Final day has been targeted as a chance to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia.

The Spectator running an article that went up online at 6am, getting in there early.

I have little doubt that other articles will follow from wherever, before Newcastle United and Manchester United kick off at 4.30pm this afternoon.

This 6am Saudi Arabia article from The Spectator is written by Maya Foa, who is a director of Reprieve, who ‘defend marginalised people who are facing human rights abuses, often at the hands of powerful governments…uncover evidence and reveal the truth about human rights abuses…challenge human rights abuses in the courts of law – in the UK and around the world…The Reprieve community fights to put the spotlight on cases of injustice. We amplify those cases in the media and by working with Governments to improve legislation.’

I have no issue with anybody highlighting human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, or indeed anywhere else.

However, if you are going to write something about a subject as important as this, then it is important to get it right, to tell the whole story, give the full picture.

Here are a few brief bits from this morning’s Saudi Arabia outrage piece on The Spectator.

‘Newcastle United play their first cup final for over 20 years this afternoon. Facing Manchester United in the Carabao Cup is a big moment for the club and the city and is a mark of Newcastle’s recent success. But these achievements are tainted because it is built with money from a bloodthirsty Saudi Arabian regime, which has executed over 1,000 people in the last eight years.’

‘When asked about the ownership of his club, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has said he wants to stick to talking about football and that he ‘doesn’t feel qualified’ to discuss human rights. ‘I’ve definitely read up on the subjects I’m being asked about,’ he added.

Reprieve’s latest report on capital punishment in Saudi Arabia, which was released last month, was widely reported in British media: print, radio, TV and online. Perhaps Howe has read it? It shows that the six bloodiest years of executions in Saudi Arabia’s modern history have all been under the leadership of Mohammed bin Salman and his father, King Salman and that the rate of executions has almost doubled since they came to power.’

‘A bloodthirsty regime like Saudi Arabia should not be buying up football clubs in Britain. Their ownership of Newcastle United is an attempt to ‘sportswash’ their reputation as a state.’

‘Saudi Arabia is strongly tipped to be nominated as the host of the 2030 World Cup. This will mark the culmination of MBS’s grand, decade-long modernisation project: Vision 2030. The regime’s ownership of Newcastle United lays the groundwork for the bid. It seeks to legitimise them in the eyes of the footballing world. There are Newcastle fans who are speaking out, but the silence of the manager and players is stark…how many more people must die before Newcastle United and other ‘sportswashing’ stars say ‘enough’ and demand an end to the bloodshed and lies?’

Whenever anything negative is reported to do with Saudi Arabia and sport, Newcastle United has to be part of the story as well.

Fine then…however, as a Newcastle United fan, what I can’t understand, or accept, is that this is where it ends.

How come Manchester United are NEVER name checked? I find it absolutely totally bizarre.

On the one hand we keep getting told time and again that Manchester United are supposedly the biggest football club on the planet…Yet they have had 15 Premier League seasons and counting, of taking money from the Saudi Arabia regime and NEVER get mentioned when it comes to the controversy.

Why do the media not see this as newsworthy in any respect?

Why does Reprieve and their Director who write this morning’s article not even think it worth mentioning?

Where have the media and Manchester United been with their campaigning, outrage and principles this past decade and a half, with the Saudi Arabia regime as the longest existing sponsors of Man Utd?

The Saudi regime through the state owned Saudi Telecom have ploughed fortunes into Old Trafford since 2008 and continue to do so, millions every season.

Then in 2017, Man Utd agreed yet another very lucrative revenue stream from the Saudi Arabia regime, ‘the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia’ in partnership with Manchester United.

Whilst advertising and sponsorship deals are of course a smaller affair than an actual takeover of a club, the ‘principle’ remains very much the same. With sponsorship / advertising, you actually take money directly in return for some business (and / or regime…) then being able to attach their name to your brand / good name…

Why have we never heard the media this past decade and a half demanding to know why the Manchester United fans aren’t bothered about seeing their club selling its good name to the Saudi Arabia regime in return for serious riches that have helped their club / team win loads of trophies?

Why doesn’t the author of this Spectator article demand that Erik ten Hag speaks out about what is happening in Saud Arabia?

The article states that ‘The regime’s ownership of Newcastle United lays the groundwork for the 2030 World Cup bid…well surely then, it is only fair and just AND very newsworthy, to say that a decade and a half of ploughing money into Manchester United, is absolutely doing the same, Saudi Arabia giving millions every season to Man Utd to year on year help legitimise them with regard to football and allegedly the biggest club in the world facilitating that.

It has got even more laughable in recent times when you have Man Utd supporters slagging off Newcastle United fans due to the Saudi Arabia PIF takeover, when these Man Utd fans clearly don’t even have a clue that their own club for a decade and a half have been taking cash from Saudi Arabia. That absolutely sums up both how little so many Manchester United fans know about their own club, as well as just how shocking it is, that all of the media / journalists choose never to mention the Saudi Arabia have ploughed so much cash into Manchester United.

Has this Director of Reprieve deliberately failed to mention the 15 years (and counting) of Manchester United taking money from Saudi Arabia?

Or is it simply a case of not doing proper research before writing something like this.

It is surely common sense that any article today about what is happening in Saudi Arabia, should be highlighting the relationships with both Newcastle United AND Manchester United.

Failure to do so is simply giving a very distorted view of the overall situation, not showing the complete picture.

Plus of course, missing out on the chance to make the story as big as it could possibly be.

