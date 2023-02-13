News

Richard Keys makes public who he wants to win Newcastle United v Manchester United Carabao Cup Final

Richard Keys has gone public.

Expressing his preference on who he wants to win the Carabao Cup Final.

So has Richard Keys gone for Newcastle United or Man U?

Well, here’s a clue, Keys declaring it is ‘long overdue’ for this club.

Unless you go along with the narrative that we should all feel sorry for Man U fans because they have gone six very long painful years since winning anything (the League Cup and Europa League in 2017), then you will surely know who Richard Keys is referring to.

The TV presenter declaring ‘I have to admit I hope they win it’ as he admits his preference for Eddie Howe’s side to win at Wembley.

If / when Newcastle United win the Carabao Cup, it will be a strange new experience for all Newcastle fans.

We have all become so used to after each successive summer, adding another year to the stats that pretty much any NUFC supporter can recite by heart.

At the moment those stats are 54 years since the last silverware and 68 years since the last domestic trophy.

It will feel very strange but welcome, if instead we shortly are referring to how many days / weeks / months it has been since Newcastle United last won a trophy.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 13 February 2023:

“I was delighted to read today than Newcastle will wear their famous black and white stripes at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

“Good decision.

“Do you remember they they changed into their Saudi national kit for the game at OT?

“I know why teams do it – especially Newcastle – but there’s nothing like watching your team play in their proper kit on big days out.

“So black and white stripes it is.

“And I have to admit I hope they win it.

“They’re long overdue.”

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup final)

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

