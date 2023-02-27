Opinion

Richard Keys – Everything is now possible at St James’ Park

A bit of a shock to the system but I agree with pretty much everything that Richard Keys has said about Newcastle United today.

Our old mate writing on his personal blog in the aftermath of Sunday’s game at Wembley.

This Richard Keys analysis of the League Cup Final very close to my own.

Everything is indeed now possible at St James’ Park…

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 27 February 2023:

“Well done [Man] United. Job done.

“But as my mate Andy Gray pointed out on beINSPORTS – they [Man Utd] didn’t play well.

“Not that you have to in a final – you just have to win – but, again, as Andy pointed out – their best players were all defenders.

“That says a lot about how Newcastle played.

“I felt for them.

“At times they were terrific.

“They opened really well and were the better team before [Man] United scored.

“They [Newcastle United] should take pride from what they contributed to the day and I hope it won’t be long before the wait for a trophy is over.

“Eddie Howe has built carefully and is well ahead of schedule, but Newcastle are going to need better players all over the pitch if they’re going to join the really big boys.

“But as we know, everything is now possible at St James’ [Park].”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Sunday 26 February 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

Casemiro 33, Rashford 39

Possession was Man U 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Man U 14 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Man U 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man U 6 Newcastle 6

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 87,306

Newcastle United:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff (Isak 45), Bruno (Willock 79), Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 90+1), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 78), Wilson (Ritchie 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo

