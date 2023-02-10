Opinion

Richard Keys always had the inside track on Henry Mauriss buying Newcastle United – Very impressive

Richard Keys loves talking about Newcastle United.

Even more so, he is often keen to get across that he has the inside track on what is happening at St James’ Park, as well as at other Premier League clubs.

The Newcastle United takeover was a classic example where Richard Keys was concerned.

This morning (10 February 2023) a brilliant piece of journalism from The Athletic revealed what exactly had been the case with Henry Mauriss.

An American businessman who came out of nowhere and put himself forward as somebody who was going to buy Newcastle United, as an alternative to the Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium.

Even a cursory glance / search back in 2019 onwards had Newcastle United fans scratching their heads as to how exactly Henry Mauriss could be seen as a credible potential buyer.

His business assets / interests appeared minimal, nothing remotely close to what would be needed to buy out Mike Ashley, never mind successfully run the club after a takeover.

The Athletic revealed this morning that this was barely even scratching the surface and the least of the problems with Henry Mauriss, who is now in prison.

Anyway, if only everybody had listened all along to Richard Keys on Henry Mauriss, as he clearly had the inside track…

Richard Keys – 16 May 2020:

“I thought at the start of the week it [Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover] might go through, but it hasn’t.

“The exclusivity has lapsed.

“There is another bid on the table, Henry Mauriss of Clear TV in the US.

“I…I’m not sure anymore whether this deal is going to get done.

“Mauriss has plenty of money.

“He would be the perfect replacement for a Saudi bid were it be the case that that bid is turned away.”

Richard Keys – 21 July 2020:

“When the dust settles on this saga, you may see that this current [Saudi] bid never added up – from the beginning.

“And if someone else takes the reigns – and I told you right at outset that Henry Mauriss wanted it – although I couldn’t name him – it’ll be better for the club.”

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 28 July 2020:

“The Newcastle saga rumbles on, and it’s good to see one or two of the Nationals catching up with what I’ve been telling them about the deal.

“Here’s the latest.

“The Saudi’s will try again after shooting themselves in both feet. I originally said one foot – but it was both. Hiring Phillip Hammond to lobby is part of the new strategy although why they’ve chosen him I don’t know. He’s about as popular in the Tory party as I am in Newcastle!

“I still can’t work that out mind you – all I’ve ever done is tell you all the truth and I’m the only one prepared to do that. Surely you can see that now?

“Henry Mauriss is still at the table. If he wants it – it’s an open goal. Ashley is a willing seller – Mauriss has to get his deal done. Simple. There you go.

“As your beloved Rafa might say ‘facts’.”

