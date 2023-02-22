Opinion

Reading this Newcastle United article stopped me in my tracks – At first I felt guilt at my own trivial problems…

I have been planning on doing an article ahead of the forthcoming Newcastle United meeting with Man Utd on Sunday (and I’ve certainly got plenty of tales about our previous meetings with the red half of Manchester).

Yesterday though the news came through about our rearranged fixture with West Ham, now scheduled for the Wednesday 5 April.

So I spent quite a while on Tuesday sorting out trains and hotels. The hotels particularly difficult to sort as crazy money was being asked for a one night stop in London, for what is just another run of the mill Newcastle United fixture.

Anyways, the mighty mighty Heed were playing last night and with them being my hometown club, made the Heedome for kick off to watch a very enjoyable 2-1 win over Oldham, with the Heed looking like they have now sorted out the centre forward position.

Back home for an early night, as I haven’t been sleeping too well recently.

A late tea when I got in and I like to look at The Mag whilst having me bait.

It was after ten pm by the time I was tucking in, grumbling to myself about my supposed first world problems.

Then I opened an article from Ron (‘I am in the last year of my life and this is the final chance for me to see us win something domestic’) and his hopes that we would win on Sunday.

Suddenly my first world problems were exactly that.

Here’s a man facing his worst nightmare and yet he was humble enough to share his story with us, with his wish ” just to see us win something before his time”….

Whoa, at first I felt guilt at musings of my own trivial problems, then felt humble and honoured that he would share his tale with his fellow fans.

Ron, I’ve never met you but feel like you are a mate and boy o boy, I hope we win on Sunday for you.

NUWNBD

