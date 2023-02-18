News

Ray Parlour struggling after hearing about Newcastle fans situation with Carabao Cup Final tickets

Ray Parlour has been discussing Newcastle United fans.

Specifically, the struggle to get hold of Carabao Cup final tickets.

Ray Parlour can’t believe how few tickets have been allocated to Newcastle supporters.

Ray Parlour speaking to Talksport – 17 February 2023:

“I was at the golf club yesterday and a couple of Newcastle fans asked…any chance of getting (Carabao Cup Final) tickets?

“I know the FA have got rules, where they give them to all different clubs, but surely you have got to give them to the proper supporters?

“A lot of clubs are getting tickets who aren’t interested in Newcastle United or Manchester United.

“That can’t be right…surely not?”

Newcastle United received 32,761 tickets for Wembley but once NUFC had taken out tickets for sponsors, corporates, staff, players, coaching staff and so on, estimates suggest that maybe around 28,000 – 29,000 were then left to be allocated to ordinary fans.

With Wembley having a declared capacity of 90,000 and Man Utd getting a similar sized allocation to Newcastle United, Ray Parlour questioning who ends up with the other 24,000 or so tickets.

Whilst Wembley is claimed to have a 90,000 capacity, not Carabao / League Cup final has ever registered that many, these are the most recent attendances at the finals:

89,294 – 2015

86,206 – 2016

85,264 – 2017

85,671 – 2018

81,775 – 2019

82,145 – 2020

7,773 – 2021

85,512 – 2022

For whatever reason, most League Cup finals not even getting close to 90,000 now.

In 2017 it was Man Utd v Southampton and 2018 it was Arsenal v Man City, whilst 2022 we saw Liverpool v Chelsea, all three surely they could have found enough fans to fill Wembley, if indeed around 90,000 is the capacity now.

In the FA Cup, there has never been a 90,000 crowd either at New Wembley, 89,874 in 2008 has been the closest.

Leaving aside the heavily Covid hit 2020 and 2021 FA Cup finals, the most recent three have seen 87,647 in 2018 (Chelsea v Man U), 85,854 (Man City v Watford) and 2022 was Chelsea v Liverpool and an 84,987 attendance.

As for where all the other tickets disappear to, this is not a new thing to hear about, unless apparently if you are Ray Parlour…

It is worse in the FA Cup where the fans of the two finalists get even less tickets.

