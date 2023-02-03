News

Premier League save of the month – Nick Pope wins the award

Nick Pope has won the Premier League save of the month award for January 2023.

Crystal Palace only had one shot on target the entire game…but what a shot.

The ball falling kindly for Mateta only around 12 yards out and he laced it past Nick Pope…only instead, the NUFC keeper somehow deflected it over the the bar.

It summed it up that Mateta himself led the applause.

Nick Pope of course the best keeper in the Premier League this season, seeing his run of ten clean sheets in a row in all competitions finally come to an end on Tuesday against Southampton.

Whilst in the Premier League, Pope has conceded easily the fewest goals. Five less than Arsenal / Ramsdale and nine less than Ederson / Man City.

Newcastle United official announcement – 3 February 2023:

‘Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has won the Premier League’s Castrol Save of the Month award for January.

Pope’s superb stop to deny Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta at Selhurst Park last month has earned the England stopper the prize after a public vote.

Just how good has Nick Pope been this season, @NUFC fans? ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/C5be8maJwi — Premier League (@premierleague) February 3, 2023

The Magpies custodian was one of six nominees for the award, along with Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Manchester United’s David de Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea and Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham.

It was the 30-year-old’s instictive right hand which helped preserve a point for United against the Eagles, with his fine save repelling Mateta’s shot to ensure the contest in the capital finished goalless.

Pope has been in terrific form during his first campaign at St. James’ Park with the former Burnley keeper registering 16 clean sheets in his 25 outings to date, as well as picking up back-to-back FUN88 Player of the Month awards for August and September.

It is also the second time he has collected the Castrol Save of the Month gong, too, following his stop against Brighton to deny Adam Lallana in just his second game for the club.’

