Premier League results on Saturday tremendous for Newcastle United – Now have to finish the job at Bournemouth

A pretty perfect set of Premier League results so far today.

That is, if you are a Newcastle United fan.

I had an article published on The Mag earlier today, saying that it could prove to be a pivotal weekend for Newcastle United and it is certainly shaping up to be that so far.

Premier League results earlier today:

West Ham 1 Chelsea 1

Arsenal 1 Brentford 1

Crystal Palace 1 Brighton 1

Fulham 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Leicester 4 Tottenham 1

Southampton 1 Wolves 2

The thing is, Chelsea were winning at West Ham and dominating, but the Hammers getting a battling draw.

Brighton took the lead at Selhurst Park only to see Palace scrape a point.

Arsenal scored first but only drew at home to Brentford.

Whilst best of all, fifth in the table Tottenham look the lead at the King Power, only to then get smashed 4-1.

The only remotely negative result from Newcastle’s point of view was Fulham winning 2-0 against Forest and moving up to seventh in the table. However, they are still five points behind Eddie Howe’s side and NUFC have two games in hand.

This is how the Premier League table looks after those six earlier games today and ahead of Newcastle taking on Bournemouth this Saturday night:

Newcastle United now need to press home this opportunity presented by these Premier League results earlier today and ahead of the other games that follow on Sunday and Monday.

Three points would be massive on the south coast against Bournemouth for NUFC now..

Remaining Premier League fixtures this weekend:

Sunday 12 February

Leeds v Man U (2pm)

Man City v Aston Villa (4.30pm)

Monday 13 February

Liverpool v Everton (8pm)

That Man U game obviously looks the most relevant, as we hope Leeds can once again take points off them on Sunday, as they did at Old Trafford in midweek.

Though Liverpool and Man City dropping points would be a bonus as well.

