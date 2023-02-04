Opinion

Premier League results ahead of Newcastle v West Ham – Looked almost perfection but still not bad

Always interesting looking out for the Premier League results when you are the late game.

Newcastle v West Ham set to kick off shortly at St James’ Park.

I had a feeling this could be an interesting weekend…

Premier League results so far this weekend:

Friday 3 February

Chelsea 1 Fulham 0

Saturday 4 February

Everton 1 Arsenal 0

Aston Villa 2 Leicester 4

Brentford 3 Southampton 0

Brighton 1 Bournemouth 0

Man U 2 Palace 1

Wolves 3 Liverpool 0

Chelsea only drawing 0-0 on Friday night with Fulham was a very nice start to the weekend.

Their ridiculous spending not producing a goal, never mind a win, whilst overall they didn’t even play very well.

League leaders Arsenal then losing at new manager bounce Everton.

Liverpool smashed by relegation fighting Wolves by three goals.

At around quarter to five or so, it was looking like it could be near perfection.

Brighton only drawing at home to lowly Bournemouth, whilst after leading 2-0, Man U seeing Casemiro (Don’t get too excited, Man U three other PL games before the Carabao Cup final, so he can still play) sent off and Palace scoring. The visitors pressing for the equaliser against 10 men.

However, no Palace equaliser forthcoming as Man U held on, whilst Brighton grabbed an 87th minute winner.

You can’t have everything after all!

However, this is how the Premier League table currently looks on Saturday ahead of the Newcastle v West Ham match:

Remaining Premier League match schedule this weekend:

Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm)

Sunday 5 February

Forest v Leeds (2pm)

Tottenham v Man City (4.30pm)

A win for Eddie Howe and his players will put Newcastle United in such a strong position on 42 points from 21 games.

NUFC would be back into third above Man U, with Chelsea 12 points behind and Liverpool 13 adrift.

Tottenham have Man City, so Newcastle United will benefit one way or another in terms of compared to at least one of that pair.

Whilst an NUFC win would make it ‘only’ eight points adrift of Arsenal…

