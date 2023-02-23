News

Premier League official statement – Response to Government announcement of new independent football regulator

The Premier League have released an official statement on Thursday morning.

This is in response to the Government announcement on Wednesday.

An announcement that finally brought very belated confirmation that there is to be an independent football regulator.

The main aims of having an independent football regulator are summed up as:

Ensuring a fair distribution of money filters down the English football pyramid from the Premier League

Stopping English clubs from joining closed shop competitions (European Super League etc), which are judged to harm the domestic game

Preventing a repeat of financial failings seen at numerous clubs (such as what happened at Bury and Macclesfield)

Introducing a more stringent owners and directors test

Giving fans power to stop owners changing a club’s name, badge and traditional kit colours etc

Premier League official statement – 23 February 2023:

‘League and clubs to carefully consider Government’s plan to make football a government-regulated industry

The publication of this White Paper is a significant moment for English football. The Premier League and its clubs will now carefully consider the Government’s plan for England to become the first major nation to make football a government-regulated industry.

The Premier League, alongside the rest of English football, is a global success.

We fully recognise that the passionate support of millions of football supporters is fundamental to our competition.

We are proud that our success has been consistently shared for the benefit of the wider game, and of our clubs, who have a positive impact every day in their local communities.

The Premier League recognises the case for change in football governance and continues to implement stronger and more independent regulation.

We are strengthening our ownership rules and are already providing £1.6billion in financial support to the wider game in this current three-year cycle.

We appreciate the Government’s commitment to protect the Premier League’s continued success.

It is vital that regulation does not damage the game fans love to watch in the deepest professional pyramid in the world, or its ability to attract investment and grow interest in our game.

We will now work constructively with stakeholders to ensure that the proposed Government regulator does not lead to any unintended consequences that could affect the Premier League’s position as the most-watched football league in the world, reduce its competitiveness or put the unrivalled levels of funding we provide at risk.

The Premier League has already taken action to address many issues raised in the Fan-Led Review, and will work with Government and Parliamentarians on the next phase of the White Paper.

We are committed to delivering a football-led solution to address key issues in the game – including financial distributions, financial controls and the football calendar – together with The FA and the EFL.’

