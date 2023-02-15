News

Premier League official statement on Wednesday morning – Following discussions with PGMOL

The Premier League have this (Wednesday) morning released an official statement (see below).

This follows the latest VAR shambles at the weekend.

The Premier League statement follows a couple (see also below) of earlier statements from PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) who are effectively the match officials union.

At the weekend John Brooks made a big error at the Palace v Brighton match and was removed from planned VAR duties this week, although he will referee at the weekend.

Whilst our old friend Lee Mason was getting it badly wrong at the Arsenal v Brentford game on Saturday, he wasn’t named as VAR official for any game this coming weekend (he has retired from refereeing and along with Mike Dean is one of only two that are solely dedicated to VAR).

Back in September 2022, it was Lee Mason who was responsible for the appalling VAR actions that denied Newcastle a goal (see image above) and very likely win against Crystal Palace. He disappeared for a month from VAR duties before returning, though nothing official was ever said about his absence.

Premier League official statement – 15 February 2023:

‘The Premier League sets high standards and is disappointed that PGMOL fell below those expectations last weekend.

As a result, the Premier League requested that PGMOL review and explain a number of incidents from the recent match round.

Following discussions with PGMOL, and yesterday’s Select Group One review meeting, we support PGMOL’s views on addressing these issues to improve performances going forward.’

The above Premier League statement follows these earlier PGMOL pronouncements.

PGMOL statement – 12 February 2023:

‘PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday.

Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed by PGMOL.’

PGMOL – 14 February 2023:

‘A constructive meeting was held at Stockley Park today, led by new Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb, to thoroughly review officiating errors in Premier League matches last weekend.

There was a focus on error prevention and a reinforcement of best practice process with the aim of achieving accurate outcomes in an efficient manner going forward. We accept mistakes were made and we acted accordingly by calling a meeting…

and changing appointments where appropriate, however, we are encouraged by the way our officials have responded & are confident they will take the learnings forward, always with the aim of delivering high officiating standards for the benefit of the game.’

