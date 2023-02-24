News

Premier League form table now updated – Worth a look ahead of cup final at weekend

Ahead of this upcoming weekend of matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having lost to Liverpool at St James’ Park on Saturday in their last match.

Eddie Howe now taking his NUFC team to Wembley in the chase for cup glory, so what pointers can we take from this Premier League form table ahead of Sunday’s final.

Here is the Premier League form table on Friday, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

As you can see, Newcastle United now eleventh in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with seven points from four draws, one defeat and the one win.

The very top end of this Premier League form table above sees Man City on 13 points and you have to say a big well done to Thomas Frank with Brentford (12 points) who are second top. The Bees the only PL club not to lose any of their last six league matches.

As for Sunday’s opponents at Wembley, Man Utd are fourth in the Premier League form table but have only won three of their last six PL games, with two draws and a defeat. Somewhat at odds with the over the top coverage of their supposedly impeccable recent form.

The last six results for Man U with very latest one listed first:

Man U 3 Leicester 0

Man U 2 Leeds 0

Leeds 2 Man U 2

Man U 2 Crystal Palace 1

Arsenal 3 Man U 2

Crystal Palace 1 Man U 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Friday 24 February 2023:

When it comes to the longer Premier League form table, in their last 16 PL matches Newcastle United have picked up 33 points.

In comparison, Man U have picked up 34 points in their last 16 PL games, just the one point more than NUFC in the same period.

