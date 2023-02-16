Opinion

Premier League form table now updated – Well worth a look for Newcastle United fans

Ahead of this upcoming weekend of matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having drawn 1-1 in their most recent Premier League match at Bournemouth, it is now Liverpool at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Eddie Howe knowing that a win would ensure Newcastle United are still in the top four after this next round of fixtures are all played out.

Here is the Premier League form table on Thursday, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

As you can see, Newcastle United now tenth in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with eight points from five draws and the one win.

Eddie Howe’s team actually only one of two PL clubs not to lose any of their last six games, the other one obviously being…Brentford!

The very top end of this Premier League form table above and you have to say a big well done to Thomas Frank with Brentford (14 points) at the very top, ahead of Man City (12 points) and Brighton (11 points).

For Newcastle United fans thinking that teams elsewhere have made rapid recent strides on them in terms of competition for the top four places. Apart from longshots Brentford, you are only talking three or less points that all other contenders (I am assuming Man City ending up top four for sure) have gained on Newcastle in these past six matches, despite the five NUFC draws.

Look at Saturday’s opponents, Liverpool with less points (seven) in this Premier League form table and whilst they beat a very poor Everton on Monday night, their only other win was when Leicester came to Anfield and were the better team, took the lead, only for Faes to score two ridiculous own goals to gift Liverpool the win.

Joint top Arsenal are now also (marginally) below Newcastle in this updated Premier League form table having lost 3-1 to Man City.

Chelsea another lower down with only six points from a possible 18.

The last six results for Liverpool with very latest one listed first:

Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Wolves 3 Liverpool 0

Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0

Brighton 3 Liverpool 0

Brentford 3 Liverpool 1

Liverpool 2 Leicester 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Thursday 16 February 2023:

When it comes to the longer Premier League form table, in their last 15 PL matches Newcastle United have picked up 33 points.

In comparison, Liverpool have picked up only 23 points in their last 15 PL games, 10 points less than NUFC in the same period. Ten points which incidentally mean the difference between Newcastle currently nine points ahead of Liverpool, rather than one point behind them.

