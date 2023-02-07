Opinion

Premier League form table now updated – Full of surprises

Ahead of this upcoming weekend of matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having drawn 1-1 in their most recent Premier League match against West Ham, it is now down to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Eddie Howe knowing that a win would ensure Newcastle United are still in the top four after this next round of fixtures are all played out.

Here is the Premier League form table on Tuesday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

As you can see, Newcastle United now seventh in this newly updated Premier League form table.

Considering how some Newcastle fans and neutrals have reacted to some of the recent NUFC results, maybe a bit of a surprise for many of them that Eddie Howe’s team remain so relatively high when it comes to recent form.

Yes, Newcastle could and probably should have won one or two more of their recent PL matches but not exactly a disaster picking up 10 points from a possible 18, the same as Man City.

As for Saturday’s opponents, Bournemouth are in freefall, at the very bottom of the Premier League form table with just the one point from a possible 18.

Indeed, since they went six games unbeaten back in September and October, including that 1-1 draw at St James’ Park, the longer PL form shows nine defeats in the last 11 matches, only a home win over Everton and a draw there with Forest, their only points since mid-October 2022.

Contrasted with the Cherries four points from the last possible 33, Eddie Howe’s team have picked up 25 points in their last 11 games.

Returning to the upper end of this Premier League form table above and you have to say a big well done to Thomas Frank with Brentford (14 points) at the very top, just shading it ahead of Brighton (13 points).

Indeed, when you add Forest who are the fifth best form team, to Brentford and Brighton, between the trio in their last combined 18 PL games, they have 11 wins, five draws and just two defeats.

Contrast that with Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea who are all in the bottom half of the form table, their combined last 18 PL matches show six wins, four draws and eight defeats.

I understand concerns with Tottenham closing up in the full Premier League table but fact remains they have still lost three of their last six PL matches.

The last six results for Bournemouth with very latest one listed first:

Brighton 1 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth 1 Nottingham Forest 1

Brentford 2 Bournemouth 0

Man Utd 3 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 3

Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Tuesday 7 February 2023:

Newcastle United just need to keep their focus and start taking a few more of the chances they are creating, whilst retaining this astonishing form in defence.

