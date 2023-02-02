News

Premier League form table now updated – A bit of a surprise maybe now

Ahead of this upcoming weekend of matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having drawn 0-0 against Fulham a St James’ Park in their most recent Premier League match, it is West Ham up next at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe knowing that a win would ensure Newcastle United remain in third place, currently ahead of Man Utd (who are home to Palace) on goal difference (NUFC 15 goal advantage on Man U currently).

Here is the Premier League form table on Thursday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

As you can see, Newcastle United now sixth in this new updated Premier League form table.

Maybe a bit of a surprise for many Newcastle United fans.

For the last few months Eddie Howe’s side have been permanently in the top few form clubs, at times in very top place.

However, whilst Newcastle United have won all three Carabao Cup matches they have played these past five weeks, the four Premier League games have included three draws.

Arsenal at the top with 16 points from a possible 18, denied a perfect 18 due to Newcastle’s draw at The Emirates.

Thomas Frank continuing to do an amazing job at Brentford has 14 points from 18 to put them second.

Man Utd, Man City and Aston Villa all with 13 points, having all won four, drawn one and lost one, of their last six games.

As for the Hammers, they are 16th in the Premier League form table with four points from a possible 18.

The last six results for West Ham with very latest one listed first:

West Ham 2 Everton 0

Wolves 1 West Ham 0

Leeds 2 West Ham 2

West Ham 0 Brentford 2

Arsenal 3 West Ham 1

West Ham 0 Leicester 2

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Thursday 2 February 2023:

West Ham absolutely had to win that last match, at home against the worst team in the Premier League, anything but a victory over Everton would have been a catastrophe for David Moyes.

The slightly longer Premier League form table shows that in their last eight PL matches, West Ham have picked up four points from a possible 24. Until that win over Everton, the Hammers were on a PL run of six defeats and a draw in their last seven.

Whilst it is now just one defeat in the last 22 NUFC Premier League matches for Eddie Howe and his players.

