Opinion

Premier League fixtures to be played before Newcastle United are next in PL action – Possibilities

Looking at these upcoming Premier League fixtures.

They could provide plenty positivity, or negativity, for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe and his team have cup commitments this weekend at Wembley, meaning a two week gap between Premier League fixtures for NUFC, whilst most of the rest carry on.

This is how the Premier League table looks on this Friday early evening:

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at these upcoming Premier League fixtures that will be played before NUFC are next in league action:

Friday 24 February

Fulham v Wolves (8pm)

Saturday 25 February

Everton v Aston Villa (3pm)

Leeds v Southampton (3pm)

Leicester v Arsenal (3pm)

West Ham v Nottingham Forest (3pm)

Bournemouth v Man City (5.30pm)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (7.45pm)

Sunday 26 February

Tottenham v Chelsea (1.30pm)

Wednesday 1 March

Arsenal v Everton (7.45pm)

Liverpool v Wolves (8pm)

Saturday 4 March

Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm)

Looking at this little lot above, I think fair to say that two clubs (and their Premier League fixtures) stand out for Newcastle fans.

First things first though.

Fulham got a great 1-0 win at Brighton to take the wind out of the Seagulls sails (wings?) last time. If winning tonight, Fulham would go behind NUFC on goal difference, though Newcastle with two games in hand. However, fair to say it would be a positive to see Wolves avoid defeat tonight, hopefully denying Fulham any points at all.

Before Newcastle play in that early kick-off in eight days time at Man City, I think it is Tottenham and Liverpool that we will be concentrating on.

Chelsea have failed to kick start any kind of run despite laughable amounts of further cash spent in January, 10 points behind Newcastle, I think NUFC fans definitely wanting to see them at least avoid defeat at Spurs, ahead of our cup final on Sunday.

A draw would see Tottenham two points ahead of Eddie Howe’s side BUT Newcastle with two games in hand, which doesn’t sound too bad. Chelsea winning would of course see Tottenham only one point ahead of NUFC, though Potter’s team moving within seven points of Newcastle, though the Magpies will have a game in hand on Chelsea after that game.

As for Liverpool, they rode their luck against 10 man Newcastle (hit the bar twice and had other great chances, Alisson was Liverpool’s man of the match), the scousers luck ran out in midweek though as Real Madrid took advantage of their poor / very average midfield and defence to come from two down and win 5-2 at Anfield.

Away at Palace on Saturday night and home to Wolves on Wednesday, two wins for Klopp would take Liverpool behind Newcastle only on goal difference, with NUFC having one game in hand. I don’t think Liverpool are all that good and whilst they have some good attacking players, I think plenty of optimism that they will take maybe somewhere between two and four points from this pair of games. That would see Newcastle ahead of Liverpool by between two and four points and with a game in hand.

