Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Could prove pivotal for Newcastle United

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

They could prove pivotal for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United held to a 1-1 draw last weekend but then Man Utd only getting a point at home to Leeds in midweek, meaning no significant gap opened up (if NUFC won their game in hand they’d be back above Erik ten Hag’s side). Whilst just to keep things interesting at the very top, both Arsenal and Man City lost last weekend.

This is how the Premier League table looks on this Saturday morning:

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures?

I think there is plenty room for optimism that the overall outcome of these Premier League fixtures could be very good, SO LONG AS Newcastle United do the necessary at Bournemouth, and hopefully watch the other weekend fixtures generally fall their way as well.

Chelsea, Spurs, Man Utd, Brighton and Brentford all have away games, which at least on paper, look more difficult than Newcastle’s.

Meanwhile, struggling Liverpool are home to new manager bounce Everton, who beat Arsenal in Sean Dyche’s first game. If Liverpool haven’t given up yet on the Premier League, or at least prioritised Europe ahead of the PL, then surely failing to win this Monday night derby would be the final nail in that. Klopp’s team are at Newcastle United next Saturday BUT have their last 16 Champions League first leg at Anfield against Real Madrid only three days later (Tuesday 21 February), very difficult to see them throwing everything at the SJP match when they are so far off the pace when it comes to top four.

Whilst I think this weekend could prove pivotal in a good way for Newcastle United, if victorious on the south coast and others fail to win, it could so easily prove pivotal in a very negative way for the league leaders.

Arsenal have been on top so long and yet by Wednesday night could easily find themselves knocked off top perch.

Man City have a very winnable home game against Villa, whilst Arsenal are home to Brentford. Thomas Frank doing an incredible job and unbeaten in their last nine PL matches, including Brentford winning home to Liverpool and away at Man City, drawing with Spurs, winning at West Ham and so on.

Brentford are top of the current Premier League form table and even if say Arsenal get a draw, they would then find themselves top no longer if Man City beat Villa tomorrow and then win at the Emirates on Wednesday.

First things first though, if Eddie Howe’s side win at Bournemouth it will guarantee NUFC back in third place, ahead of Man Utd playing at Elland Road tomorrow.

If a Newcastle win was combined with Spurs not winning at Leicester this afternoon, NUFC would be at least three points clear of fifth and with a game in hand on Tottenham.

