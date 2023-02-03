Opinion

Premier League clubs – The 12 to make the biggest ever losses

Which are the biggest loss making Premier League clubs in EPL history?

The Premier League became a thing back in 1992, at the time Newcastle United were in the second tier and missed the big EPL kick-off.

A group of clubs forcing through the establishment of the Premier League, with the specific intention of making more money.

However, making money hasn’t always been the outcome, or indeed the prime intention.

One of the biggest experts when it comes to football finance issues is Kieran Maguire, who is also a Brighton fan.

He has regularly written in the past about Newcastle United and Mike Ashley, as well as of course, the situations at many other clubs.

Back in 2018 (see below), Kieran Maguire when putting forward a prime example of the kind of character who a supporter most definitely wouldn’t want buying their club, declared: ‘If Mike Ashley, for example, offered £2bn for the club I supported, I’d be soiling myself.’

Kieran has now put together this table showing the ‘Biggest loss making clubs in Premier League history.’

Two clubs massively stand out in this table above at the top end, although interesting to see who is at number six. Ellis Short bankrolled Sunderland to an astonishing extent back in the day and lost a fortune, yet was vilified by the Sunderland fans. I think it is quite easy to draw parallels with what is happening at Everton with their fans and owner.

Whereas Mike Ashley used Newcastle United to only benefit himself and his retail empire, depriving it of any realistic investment or support, leading to two relegations and on the way to a third until the last gasp takeover saved NUFC. Everton and Sunderland having owners who ploughed hundreds of millions into the respective clubs but have simply proved to repeatedly make bad decisions, compared to Ashley who deliberately ensured Newcastle United would always be simply struggling to survive in the Premier League whilst he was in control.

Kieran Maguire talking to the Liverpool Echo – 25 August 2018:

“FSG see a lot more growth in the club, in their masterplan, they’ll believe in four to five years Liverpool will be worth closer to £3bn.

“The most recent Premier League takeover deal that went through was at Arsenal where Stan Kroenke bought out Alisher Usmanov. That valued Arsenal at around £1.8bn.

“If Arsenal are worth £1.8bn then Liverpool are worth at least £2bn. And if they continue to succeed on the field then they could easily add another £500m in the next few years.

“From an FSG point of view, it would be daft to sell for £2bn.

“Matchday revenue is up, television money is up and commercial input is up because Standard Chartered have renegotiated their shirt sponsorship deal.

“My concern would always be what the motives of the potential owners are.

“If Mike Ashley, for example, offered £2bn for the club I supported, I’d be soiling myself.

“FSG appear to be doing the right things for the right reasons. Of course there is a financial benefit to them, but I don’t think Liverpool fans can really begrudge their investment in the stadium, the facilities and the squad.

“Liverpool are becoming everybody’s second favourite team again, and there are huge positives for the city in general on the back of people talking about Liverpool in a very positive light.

“The value of the club is a barometer of the success of the owners. And the fact Liverpool are increasing in value is a sign FSG must be doing it mostly right.”

