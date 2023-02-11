Opinion

Paul Merson verdict on Newcastle United misses the target…

Paul Merson talking about Newcastle United.

The former Middlesbrough and Walsall player giving his verdict on what will happen at Dean Court on Saturday.

Paul Merson also saying what he thinks how the position currently looks for Eddie Howe and his players overall, at this moment in time.

Paul Merson declaring about Newcastle United this season ‘They remind me of the Arsenal team that I used to play for. It’s hard to keep winning games by a 1-0 margin…’

Thirty years ago, the Gooners did indeed love singing ‘One nil to the Arsenal’ as their team eked out their latest victory.

However, Newcastle United wouldn’t be doing so great if they were relying solely on their 1-0 wins.

Indeed, in 21 Premier League matches, Eddie Howe’s side have only won 1-0 on three occasions.

The reality has been a little bit different to what Paul Merson imagines, with three distinct splits.

The opening seven Premier League matches brought a not terrible return of eight goals, the next nine PL games bringing a very healthy 24 goals, whilst the most recent five PL matches have delivered only the two goals.

There is also a major difference in the fact that that Arsenal team of old would more look to get a 1-0 lead and sit on it, a bit like Mourinho with his trophy winning Chelsea side.

Whereas Eddie Howe’s side usually go all out for the second and third goals if scoring first, but the problem is, they have struggled to convert enough chances into goals, despite continuing to produce a healthy number of opportunities.

Over the two matches they have already played against the Cherries this season at St James’ Park (Premier League and Carabao Cup), Newcastle averaged 68% possession compared to 32% for Bournemouth, whilst the totals in NUFC favour combined across the two games were 37 v 16 in terms of shots, 12 v 5 shots on target, 14 v 3 on corners. Yet Newcastle had to rely on a penalty to get a point in the league match and an own goal to get them through in the cup.

With the likes of Gordon and a fully fit ASM and Isak now also available to Eddie Howe, there is every chance surely of getting the goals flowing a bit more freely once again, despite the absence of Bruno in these next two Premier League matches.

Paul Merson predicts Newcastle United to pick up their fourth 1-0 PL victory of the season and whilst no Newcastle fan would knock that back, I think that if Eddie Howe’s team can get the first goal at Dean Court, they could add more goals to that. Especially against a team who have won one and lost nine of their last eleven PL matches.

Paul Merson also talks of Newcastle United not taking their ‘eye off the ball’ in the Premier League with a cup final to look forward to in 15 days time.

I can’t see that happening under Eddie Howe and indeed the increased competition for places (though Gordon cup-tied for that Wembley final), including Bruno back from suspension for Wembley, will help ensure the NUFC players are kept up to their work.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This is a massive game for both teams.

“Newcastle don’t blow anybody away, do they?

“They stormed out of the traps against West Ham and I thought they’d be flying but West Ham deserved the draw in the end.

“Newcastle need to score more goals.

“They’re great defensively but they haven’t been able to make an impact going forward.

“They remind me of the Arsenal team that I used to play for.

“It’s hard to keep winning games by a 1-0 margin and relying on your defence every week.

“I like Kieran Trippier.

“He’s very solid and he’s got a great right foot.

“He’s a big player for Newcastle.

“He’s been an unbelievable signing.

“He used to play for one of the most disciplined teams in world football and he’s learnt a lot from there.

“If Newcastle can win this game, it’ll get really tight in the top-four race.

“They’ve got a cup final coming up as well and they can’t afford to take their eye off the ball.

“They’ve been defensively brilliant and I think they’ll be able to win this game.

“Prediction: Bournemouth 0 Newcastle United 1”

