Opinion

Paul Merson verdict on Champions League place – Newcastle United must fend off 2 clubs, or is it 3?

Paul Merson talking about Newcastle United.

The former Middlesbrough and Walsall player giving his verdict on what will happen at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Paul Merson also saying what he thinks the position currently is when it comes to qualifying for the Champions League.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

Who will finish top four?

“The top-four race is now a battle between Tottenham, Liverpool, and Newcastle for one place.

“If Chelsea get on a roll and win six on the trot in the Premier League, they’re definitely in it as well.

“Brighton and Brentford are two teams that are doing phenomenally well, and I can’t talk highly enough about these two sides.”

Newcastle v Liverpool

“This is a massive game.

“Liverpool are back to their high-tempo style of play and they’re closing down very well.

“Some of their players played very well against Everton.

“They’re not at their best yet but they’re getting there.

“This is such a hard game to call.

“Liverpool are in for a big few days – and they’ll face Real Madrid after their Premier League game against Newcastle.

“The Champions League is their last chance to win a trophy.

“A draw here doesn’t really help them, to be honest.

“They’ll need to win this match.

“Cody Gakpo looked like a different player after he scored his goal. As a professional footballer, if there’s one thing you can bottle up and keep forever, it’s confidence.

“After Gakpo scored his goal, he was steaming past players. I’d play him this weekend alongside Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

“Newcastle are a solid team but they’re not winning many football matches.

“If Liverpool win this game, they’ve got every chance of making it into the Premier League top four.

“I think this game will end in a draw – it suits Newcastle, but it doesn’t suit Liverpool.

“Prediction – Newcastle United 1 Liverpool 1”

My take on all the above is…

If Newcastle United win on Saturday then they are in a seriously strong position with 15 PL games to go, whilst surely Liverpool 12 points behind NUFC, needing to throw everything at the Champions League instead, they play Real Madrid at Anfield (last 16 CL first leg) on Tuesday and so already a dilemma for them in terms of what team to put out against Newcastle.

If Liverpool did win at St James’ Park then they’d be six points behind Newcastle and with a game in hand, which you’d have to say would definitely put them in the mix.

As for a draw?

I wouldn’t take that now BUT it wouldn’t be a disaster for Eddie Howe and his team.

