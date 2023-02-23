Opinion

Paul Merson has predicted what will happen when Newcastle United meet Manchester United at Wembley

Paul Merson has been talking ahead of the Carabao Cup Final.

The former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa player predicting the outcome of this Wembley final.

Newcastle United v Manchester United, so who has he gone for?

If you needed a clue then this Paul Merson line might help: ‘I’d be shocked if Newcastle won this one without Pope in goal. He is that big for Newcastle United. Unfortunately, he is suspended and that’s going to cost Newcastle dearly.’

Paul Merson predicting defeat for United, with Man U winning 2-1.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This weekend will see the first major trophy of the season up for grabs as a resurgent Manchester United take on an impressive Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final.

“Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe will both be desperate to get a trophy this season and this game could be era defining for either one of these teams.

“Here is my prediction for the EFL Cup final at Wembley on February 26:

“If there was one player Eddie Howe couldn’t afford to miss in this final, it would be Nick Pope. He has won them so many points this season. I’d be shocked if Newcastle won this one without Pope in goal. He is that big for Newcastle United. Unfortunately, he is suspended and that’s going to cost Newcastle dearly.

“When they’re keeping clean sheets, Pope is making big saves. Off the top of my head, in the draw against Arsenal, he made a world-class save to deny Eddie Nketiah.

Manchester United are going to create chances and they are going to score goals. Put Rashford down for one goal already. He is playing so well that you’ll be shocked if he doesn’t score in this game.

“(Manchester) United are the team to beat in the final.

“Newcastle United are not a freescoring side. They don’t blow teams away. If they don’t score two or three goals, they are not winning this one. I just don’t see them doing that against United on Sunday.

“For me, the Magpies are desperate to win a trophy (more than getting into the top 4) and these players can attain legendary status if they win silverware. Unfortunately, it looks unlikely that will happen.

“Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Newcastle United”

Paul Merson may well be proved correct, every chance that Man U could win this game.

However…I also think there is every chance that Newcastle United could win it.

Nick Pope has been excellent this season but so have Trippier, Botman, Joelinton and Bruno, to name just four.

Pope has been top notch BUT so have the players in front of him, especially when it has come to limiting the number of shots he has had to face.

Newcastle United might not have been as ‘freescoring’ this season as they might have been but the fact remains that Man U have only scored six more Premier League goals than Newcastle and have played a game more. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s side have conceded 13 less than ten Hag’s team, so NUFC have a GD of +20 compared to +13 for Man U.

As for form, Man Utd have won only three of their last six Premier League games, so just because they have managed home wins over Leeds (needed two goals in last ten minutes) and Leicester in their last two PL games doesn’t equal suddenly all conquering form.

Newcastle’s last eight games (all competitions) have produced four wins, three draws and just the one defeat. That loss to Liverpool where Bruno was missing AND Newcastle were the better team the final 70+ minutes and created the best chances, despite only having 10 men.

In a run going back just short of ten months, Newcastle United are unbeaten in 23 matches that Bruno Guimaraes has started.

I am disappointed that Nick Pope won’t be starting at Wembley BUT I would have been gutted if Bruno had been missing.

