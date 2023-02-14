Opinion

Panic on the streets of Newcastle – I wonder to myself

A big couple of games coming up for Newcastle United.

In what is building up to be an overall big, in reality…massive, season for the club and fans overall.

Yet, I see so many people seemingly losing their heads.

I find a mentality, a negativity building, whereby many Newcastle United supporters are convincing themselves that defeat to both Liverpool and Man Utd is all but a certainty.

Panic on the streets of Newcastle…I wonder to myself.

I just don’t comprehend this behaviour.

Have a look at the past 15 Premier League matches for the ‘big seven’…

36 points Won 11 Drawn 3 Lost 1 (Arsenal)

33 points Won 9 Drawn 6 Lost 1 (Newcastle United)

31 points Won 9 Drawn 4 Lost 2 (Man U)

31 points Won 10 Drawn 1 Lost 4 (Man City)

23 points Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 6 (Liverpool)

22 points Won 7 Drawn 1 Lost 7 (Tottenham)

18 points Won 4 Drawn 6 Lost 5 (Chelsea)

This fixation with five draws in the last six Premier League games having been some kind of ‘proof’ of impending disaster, I just don’t see.

Indeed, if you include the cup matches (all against PL opposition as well) in the last seven games these past five weeks, Newcastle United have won four and drawn three of their games, scoring eight and conceding three goals.

If you look at the last 20 matches the Newcastle United first team (leaving out Sheff Wed in the FA Cup where eight changes were made and effectively a second string played) have played, it is won 14 drawn 6 lost 0.

In the recent draws, it isn’t even as though Newcastle United have played badly, excellent at Arsenal to get a point and NUFC were the better team against all three of Leeds, Palace and West Ham.

Even at Bournemouth, whilst Newcastle United didn’t play particularly well, it was still a 6 out of 10 display. Nothing to be celebrated but not a disaster. In 10 home Premier League matches, Bournemouth had scored 10 goals and conceded 11, so a 1-1 draw wasn’t exactly a massive shock.

A disappointment because of where three points would have taken us, on the back of Spurs losing and the likes of Brighton, Arsenal, Brentford and Chelsea not winning.

Eddie Howe himself has said that just a case of Newcastle not taking their chances in recent games, the underlying performances still decent, to good, to very good.

Bruno Guimaraes has been missed of course these past two games, but after all, he is our playmaker.

He is back in 12 days time and hopefully the likes of Wilson and Targett as well will be available this weekend or the following one, whilst fingers crossed neither Almiron or ASM will be missing either. Willock though does look like he could be set to be missing for a while.

Whilst the switch around in midfield to cover Bruno’s absence hasn’t helped, overall there is absolutely nothing to suggest that Eddie Howe’s plan and way he has NUFC playing, has ‘been found out’ or any other daft claim.

These last 20 matches in the Premier League and Carabao Cup that have produced 14 wins, 6 draws and 0 defeats, has also seen 37 goals scored and only 7 conceded.

Once again, I just don’t know where this over the top doom and gloom comes from amongst some Newcastle United fans.

I have seen some crazy ideas put out, saying urgent action needed, Eddie Howe has to play this different way with different players and so on.

As for the additional pressures on our next two opponents, they are significant.

Whilst Newcastle United have clear midweeks ahead, Liverpool play Real Madrid in the Champions League three days after facing NUFC, then three days ahead of the Carabao Cup Final, Man Utd face Barcelona in a Europa League play-off.

St James’ Park, Wembley…I wonder to myself.

