Opinion

Opportunity knocks now for these Newcastle United players – Comes to the crunch

Another draw for the Newcastle United players, five in the last six Premier League matches.

Naturally, I was disappointed with “only” drawing away to Bournemouth, a game I predicted on The Mag , we would come good and win comfortably.

My hands are up, I got it wrong. Not only with the result but with the performance itself.

It was a million miles away from what was needed from the players and a million miles from what I’ve come to expect from my team.

As it happens, it turned out a decent enough point. We didn’t play well, as I said, and away from home despite falling behind, Newcastle United came away with a point. Preserving our very good unbeaten league record and also made it eight away league matches unbeaten.

Despite these draws the Newcastle United results have been excellent overall and I’m more than happy with how things are going.

Most these draws are results I’d have snapped your hands off for this time last season. Any away point felt like a win most times. The fact most of us feel gutted after ‘only’ drawing away from home, shows how far we’ve come.

We no longer pray just to get anything from most of the games we face, we actually think about winning them and are often now disappointed when we don’t.

I’d much rather these frustrating games than feeling good about getting a point somewhere.

We also have the small matter of our first final in 24 years, two weeks from now.

I’d much prefer worrying about not winning recent games than having nothing (positive) to play for at this stage of the season, like we had far too often in the last so many years.

Newcastle United had a similar run like the current one right at the start of the season, then look what happened.

I have faith that Eddie Howe and co will turn this ‘barren’ run around and turn these draws into wins soon enough, starting at home next week against Liverpool, a team as much as Manchester United I love seeing us beat.

These recent problems in some ways can be good for the Newcastle United squad, as you need mistakes to happen to learn from them. That goes for both the management and the players.

Whilst I am concerned we have a few injury worries, it’s always an opportunity for someone that’s waited patiently to get a chance now to take that opportunity and make it count.

Injuries and suspension to players like Wilson, Willock and Bruno, is now an opportunity for the likes of Maxi, Isak, Gordon, Anderson, Murphy (yes, even him) to come in and make the difference.

We will learn in the coming weeks what these Newcastle United players are made of, now things are coming to the crunch.

I have faith we will get through it, because that’s we have done together as one big team these past 18 months.

Newcastle United lose and / or fall a few steps back, we come back and come back stronger.

I have faith we will do so again.

