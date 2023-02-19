News

Official Newcastle United injury update in aftermath of defeat to Liverpool – Ahead of Manchester United cup final

Eddie Howe watched on as his careful preparations for the Premier League clash with Liverpool went so wrong, so quickly, in a brief 12 minutes period.

Goals from Nunez and Gazpo swiftly followed by a red card for Pope, meant that Newcastle United were left facing playing 70+ minutes with 10 men.

Especially playing at home, very difficult for players to hold anything back, no matter how low the chances of getting something of a game have become.

As it happened, Newcastle United DID remain in the game right up to the very end, having the better of the play and the chances, despite two goals down and a man down. The fact that Alisson was easily the Liverpool man of the match tells you everything.

The worry always is that playing with 10 men for so long can very likely lead to injuries piling on top of the misery / disappointment.

Having made a number of substitutions that raised potential questions, Eddie Howe giving an official Newcastle United injury update as we look ahead to that cup final next weekend:

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier:

“I think he is OK.

“It (substituting Trippier) was more precautionary, just to make sure we didn’t lose anybody for next week.

“It was the same for Joelinton.

“We hope they are just the normal things you get during a game but I just wanted to be ultra careful.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton (who had treatment when appearing to hold his hamstring but wanted to keep on playing):

“We hope that he is OK.

“He wanted to carry on.

“I wanted to protect him for the games ahead.

“We hope it’s not serious.”

As things stand, ahead of Man Utd we have Emil Krafth definitely missing through injury. Then Nick Pope is now suspended, whilst Martin Dubravka and Anthony Gordon are cup-tied.

As for Joe Willock, ahead of the Liverpool match Eddie Howe indicated the midfielder would be missing yesterday but could potentially be back for Wembley. This week in training will determine that either way.

Some good news though on Matt Targett who played an hour in an NUFC Under 21s friendly against a Brentford eleven, the left-back also scoring in the 4-1 win. A good week in training could potentially see him in the squad v Man Utd, although at best likely to be on the bench.

Other than that, hopefully everybody else set to be available.

Including, what for Eddie Howe, could be a proverbial ‘like a new signing’…

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“Allan was excellent today.

“That is him at his best.

“I thought he was good out wide.

“He started the game really well and was giving them problems in that area.

“When he went central, when we reshuffled, he gave them problems on transitions.”

ASM had looked good as a sub at Southampton in the final stages of that cup away semi first-leg but otherwise hadn’t suggested really anything like the form we know he is capable of. At Bournemouth he did ok and was instrumental in the move for the equaliser, however, against Liverpool, Saint-Maximin was very good, whether with nine outfield teammates or eight.

Whether starting or as a sub, most Newcastle United fans…and potentially Eddie Howe, now reassured that ASM most definitely still has ‘it’.

Eddie Howe on Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius:

“We have had a big team of goalkeepers this year.

“Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie will become our ‘keepers for the next game.

“I have got trust in both of them.

“They have trained really well for us.

“Loris has obviously got a lot of experience behind him, so he is ready.

“They have started games away from competitive action in several friendlies and training games.

“I would say they are match ready.

“I would have confidence in them, that is what they are in the squad for.

“They have both been very competitive and part of our group all season.

“I have full confidence.

“There have been games where Nick Pope has had very little to do, there have also been moments where he has stepped up and made world class saves for us.

“However, we need to make sure we go into next week with the mindset that we protect our goal, as we have done all season, regardless of who the goalkeeper is.

“That doesn’t change our focus on the defensive display.

“We have got to digest this quickly and look forward to what is an exciting week for us.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2:

“I thought that it was actually a good performance in the main.

“We started really well and we had a good early chance.

“The crowd were in the game, the tempo was good, we were set for a really good match.

“I thought they were clinical with their chances when they came and obviously the Nick Pope sending off changed the game.

“I have not had a proper word with him but I have seen him and he looks visibly upset.

“He has been outstanding for us this season.

“It was probably technically handball but I don’t know the rules on red cards outside the box.

“For me, it was a harsh reaction, but I understand if it is in the rules.

“It is harsh for Nick because he has been magnificent for us and to miss the next game…it is a huge blow for him.

“There was real quality and we opened Liverpool up at times, created some real chances.

“That is the difference.

“They took their chances and we didn’t take ours.

“We conceded two goals which is unlike us.

“I was disappointed with the goals, we need to look back at them.

“I thought the reaction to that sending off was brilliant from the team.

“I thought that the way we stayed in the game and were competitive, we created chances and I felt that if we could get the next goal, we had a route back into the game, but that never happened.

“I have had spells like this in my managerial career where you create chances and the goals don’t come.

“However, I back the players to come out of it as we have got too much quality not to.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Saturday 18 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Pope 22 Red Card

Liverpool:

Nunez 10, Gazpo 17

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 37% (61%) Newcastle 63% (39%)

Total shots were Liverpool 13 (6) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (5)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Murphy 64), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson (Dubravka 24), Almiron (Gordon 64), Joelinton (Ritchie 71), Saint-Maximin, Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo

