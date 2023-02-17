News

Official Liverpool update on injury / availability ahead of facing Newcastle United

Jurgen Klopp heads to St James’ Park on Saturday.

He lost his first ever match against Newcastle United back in 2015 but is yet to taste defeat a second team to NUFC, so far…

With a Champions League last 16 first leg match at Anfield coming up on Tuesday night against Real Madrid, interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp will approach this Newcastle game.

The Liverpool boss talking to the media on Friday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp on the Liverpool injury / availability situation ahead of facing Newcastle United, asked if any more players now available?

“The same squad (as against Everton) we had on Monday.

“I can’t think of anybody extra.

“Luis Diaz not yet.

“Thiago (Alcantara) no.

“Calvin (Ramsay) no.

(Ibrahima Konate also still ruled out)

“Virgil van Dijk yes, I think (when asked if possible the defender could start against Newcastle, he was on bench against Everton and hasn’t played in PL for seven weeks).”

Jurgen Klopp asked about likes of Firmino and Jota, who got their first PL minutes since November and October respectively, when late subs against Everton:

“It was important to get the time…you could see that they need time.

“That was clear but we knew that.

“That’s why we did our best to allow them some minutes because it is completely different, whatever you do on the training pitch. These first 10 or 15 minutes in an intense game, they feel like ‘oh my God, it’s torture’, so you have to go through this.

“But then it wasn’t too long they were on the pitch and so they could train properly the next day. That’s helpful.

“One session today and then we will see how we line up (against Newcastle United).”

Jurgen Klopp on Eddie Howe:

“Eddie Howe is doing an exceptional job.

“The financial possibilities they will have in the future are exceptional but so far it is not because of that.

“Eddie has done an exceptional job, absolutely exceptional.”

Jurgen Klopp on Newcastle United this season:

“Newcastle have the best defence in the league, beaten only once against us, and we needed a late goal.

“Very consistent team.

“Yes, it is a massive game.

“We have to chase everybody.”

