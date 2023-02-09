Opinion

Number of fans at New Wembley is a joke for this Newcastle United v Manchester United final (or indeed any…)

Only 17 days now until Newcastle United v Manchester United meet at the New Wembley.

Potentially the ending of 54 years of ‘dreaming’ for Newcastle fans, 68 years if we are talking domestic silverware.

Fair to say that the demand for tickets to be inside New Wembley (although after having been open for 16 years now, now sure how long the ‘New’ bit needs to be used…) on 26 February, sees demand outstrip supply, many times over.

To be honest, the number of fans at New Wembley is a joke for this Newcastle United v Manchester United final (or indeed any…).

I accept that something needed to be done with the ‘Old’ Wembley, it was so iconic and great in its day, but time had moved on and just as club stadiums were either getting rebuilt or completely new grounds built, the national stadium faced the same challenge.

The very last FA Cup final played at the Old Wembley was Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 0, galling for Newcastle fans who saw their side the better team in the semi at Wembley against the blues but two Gus Poyet goals made that Rob Lee goal (Alan Shearer assist) just a pure moment of joy in an overall devastating experience. The feeling very much was that if Newcastle had made it past Chelsea, then Sir Bobby would have led NUFC to victory over Villa in what would be the very last FA Cup final to be held at the Old Wembley.

The crowd for that 2000 FA Cup final was 78,217.

Looking just a few months further back, the very last League Cup (then known as the Worthington’s after the sponsor) final at the Old Wembley was held on 27 February 2000, with a crowd of 74,313 there to see it.

Something I wasn’t aware of, as Leicester beat Tranmere 2-1, Toon legend David Kelly was the one who got the consolation goal for Tranmere.

When the decision was made to build a whole new national stadium, rather than just do up the Old Wembley, a massive debate ensued.

Rebuild a New Wembley on the same site, or build the new national stadium at an entirely new site?

The choice pretty much boiled down to stay in the same location so it would be a New Wembley on the same site, despite the location difficult to get to and transport links not great, plus a massive expense to build a new stadium on this site in London.

Alternatively, build at a whole new location, somewhere in the Midlands, much cheaper to build, far better transport links, much easier access for fans all around the country in a more central location, also with a potentially far lager capacity than would be at a New Wembley.

In 2007 the New Wembley opened with a declared capacity of 90,000.

That has never been reached for any football match, the record since it opened is the 89,874 who were there for the 2008 FA Cup final, Portsmouth beating Cardiff City.

The 2022 FA Cup final saw Liverpool win on penalties against Chelsea in front of 84,897 inside the New Wembley.

A few months earlier in February 2022, 85,512 were there as (success deprived…) Liverpool beat…Chelsea on penalties.

I have no idea why the capacity has dropped another five thousand or so for cup finals BUT regardless of that, having a capacity of less than 90,000 at the national stadium is a shocker.

Even if every single ticket went to the fans, this Newcastle United v Manchester United final could still have been sold out many times over, for both sets of supporters.

That obviously isn’t the case, not as bad as the FA Cup finals but still only around 30,000 or so tickets will end up with each fanbase of season ticket holders and members.

When you consider one of the club stadiums (Old Trafford) alone, ended up with a capacity close to that of the New Wembley, it sums it up.

In an era where football has never been so popular, certainly since the early post-second world war years, to have so few fans able to attend a cup final, is unacceptable.

Whilst the New Wembley was getting planned and rebuilt, it coincided with an era of so many Premier League clubs getting far bigger capacities.

St James’ Park became the second biggest after Old Trafford over 20 years ago, when 36,000+ became 52,000+.

Since then, Newcastle United have slid ever further down the size of capacities, with now Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham, Man City and Spurs all joining Man Utd with bigger stadiums. Many other clubs are looking to expand and of course Everton currently building a 50,000+ new stadium.

Thankfully, Wednesday brought news that the Newcastle United owners had bought back the land opposite the Gallowgate that Mike Ashley sold. With now hope that sometime in the future, that key plot of land will now help St James’ Park have a significantly higher capacity, with the Gallowgate End especially open to far bigger numbers.

St James’ Park then able to rise up that list of Premier League capacities, hopefully with only Old Trafford higher, although I honestly think if it were possible to build it, Newcastle could fill a capacity higher than Man Utd’s stadium.

The ironic thing is though, that if / when St James’ Park becomes far bigger, then an even lower proportion of regulars would be able to get ticket for future cup finals if Newcastle United get there.

My belief is that when the new national stadium was built, it was a massive mistake.

Whether a New Wembley or a whole new national stadium elsewhere, a capacity of at least 120,000 should have been the intention, so that cup finals (and other occasions) could accommodate more supporters.

Once Everton have their stadium open, then by my calculations, if you had a 120,000 capacity for a national stadium and only fans got tickets (not sponsors, other clubs, FA officials etc etc), then you would still have a situation where if you combined the capacities of any two of eight Premier League clubs (Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Everton, Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham, Newcastle United) they would fill 120,000 seats alone (give or take very small numbers if two of the lowest capacities of the eight).

This is without the massive number of fans all these clubs have, who aren’t season regular attenders every week for Premier League matches.

Back in the day, everybody knew what the declared attendance / capacity would be for an FA Cup final, 100,000, it was iconic, just like Wembley stadium itself. There is nothing iconic about 80,000+…

