Match Reports

Now we are one who has to break teams down – Rather than one of those teams that is just broken down

In my professional life I am never far away from issues of Wellbeing, Self Help and people overcoming challenges which have affected their ability to cope.

There are many mantras available to help, like everything else, some of them are rubbish cash-ins, but some are good at explaining where you are at and how to move on.

When I left SJP on Saturday it was on my mind. So I lit a few scented candles, popped on some Whale sound and considered Newcastle’s fairly entertaining, hard fought draw with West Ham.

The moment is everything:

I don’t know if you have noticed but Newcastle United are in a cup final, the first for twenty four years, but the final is the future, this is now.

As the guides say “Don’t think about tomorrow; don’t think about yesterday; think about exactly what you’re doing right now and live it and dance it (if you are Dan Burn) and breathe it and be it. Yesterday’s the past, tomorrow’s the future, there is only one time that is important – now!” So the only thing I am going to tell me Ma, me Ma is that we need to win the next game at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Two minutes into the game on Saturday, United had scored twice. Almiron squaring for Joe Willock to lash in, only for VAR to confirm that the ball had gone out before Miggy’s pull back. Everyone was disappointed, none more so than Almiron and Willock who refused to get involved in the rest of the game in protest. No time at all had elapsed before Longstaff fed Wilson and the striker lashed the ball into the back of the net. A glorious goal, one that Wilson and the team needed. A slaughter looked on the cards, but just like Tuesday night, that initial, brutal onslaught lost momentum and the pace went out of United’s play.

Unlike Tuesday the opposition were capable of doing something about it. The mental fatigue of getting to Wembley started to show on the pitch, the stands turned to talking ticket periods, hotels, transport.

Manchester United won on Saturday, Wembley is common ground for their players and supporters, they go every year. For another United, this is new ground. And it is tiring. The players aren’t the only ones who leave the ground every week elated and knackered.

For thirty to forty minutes it looked like everyone forgot that there was a game on. Off the pitch, the stands chattered away, on it minds wandered, shape was lost, the ball given away cheaply. Everyone was at it, only a Schar flick threatened the Hammers goal. West Ham were allowed back into the game and capitalised. A corner came in, wasn’t cleared in the six yard box and Paqueta crisply finished. It was coming. We were all too busy looking ahead. We had all forgotten that the only time is now.

For the rest of the game there weren’t a lot of chances. West Ham wasted a few decent opportunities to shoot by shooting badly. Nick Pope spent more time fishing the ball out of the stand then fielding it in play. When all else fails, the Toon’s defence are solid and they don’t give many chances away. One in this game and a few long range shots – but NUFC weren’t creating much either.

As the second half wore on, the black and whites were on top and pushing West Ham back when Anthony Gordon replaced Maxi after the hour and after the Frenchman had missed his only chance of the game, shooting straight at Fabianski from a tight angle.

Gordon was on it immediately. West Ham were pinned, except for a few breakaways which were contained. One by Sven Botman who had an excellent game, Antonio looked for all the world to be racing onto a punt but Botman got his body between ball and striker and the ball was won back, brilliant defending.

‘Sventastic’

JoeLinton took a tumble in the box for which he was booked. Shameful cheating I believe, I have only seen it real time so it is difficult to argue.

My only complaint, why pick on that particular incident of shameful cheating during ninety odd minutes of game management.

JoeLinton must feel special, more special than the West Ham player who did the same thing in the first half and didn’t get booked. Even referees do game management now.

NUFC had two great chances to win the game late on. A Trippier free kick landed on Wilson’s head six yards out and his header was straight at Fabianski. He should have buried that.

Minutes later he was played through onto goal by Gordon, a very similar chance to the goal he scored. Wilson allowed the Hammers defence to recover and the excellent Nayef Aguerd made a fine last-ditch tackle.

The final whistle blew and few stayed to thank the players for their efforts.

Everyone had places to be. Wembley perhaps. I stayed. I enjoyed the game and the players’ efforts. Now was the time to show them I did.

‘Willock: Needs a bit of a hug’

Don’t compare yourself with other people; today compare yourself with who you were yesterday:

Previously NUFC were a little more resilient, a little more “give them nowt” than they are today. Equally, the set-pieces have become more obvious. This may be a result or a cause of a dip in the quality of Kieran Tripper’s crossing, or perhaps his bunion is playing up. Likewise,the presumably bunion-free Almiron and Joe Willock who at least still work hard without the ball.

But Allan Saint-Maximin.

I was hoping that he would see these three games without Bruno as a chance to grab the shirt. Undoubtedly his presence on the pitch changes the opposition, his width at least stretched West Ham’s, defence contributing to Wilson’s goal, when Maxi isn’t playing the opposition can be much more compact and prevent central through-balls.

He didn’t grab the shirt on Saturday. Some of the reasons are not his fault, it is more difficult to grab a shirt when you are wearing gloves. Or maybe he knows that it is important to spend time away from your work area, he just chose the wrong time to do it. Better still, it is good to stay active, it helps your physical and mental health and reduces stress levels. Hopefully he will try that next time out.

Mentally he isn’t on the same wavelength as the rest of the team in passing and pressing but that isn’t all his fault, if he is in the team then it is up to him, his team-mates and primarily his coaches to make sure he is on message. Or everyone understands which message he is on and backs him up, ASM firing for the next four months could be the difference between a good season and a great one.

My main concern against West Ham is that, especially when he is tightly marked by a quick full back, he doesn’t seem to know where to stand, whether he wants to run into space onto the ball, receive it facing goal or with his back to it. Whichever it is, he isn’t moving quickly enough to get into the position to do it.

For much of this game Dan Burn looked forlornly up the wing for him. The more that happens, the quicker Anthony Gordon will be in the team.

Every day brings a day to start over, a day to get it right. Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning. Learning and innovation go hand in hand. The arrogance of success is to think that what you did yesterday will be sufficient for tomorrow:

As Eddie Howe said after the game, teams come to SJP in a different frame of mind now. We need to accept that as much as the players. They have come a long way in a short period of time and lots of very good teams can’t break down an eleven man defence, not just one which is in transition from a rubbish team to a good one. West Ham have good players and played well, NUFC not so well but still nearly beat them and never looked like losing. The players and manager will need to adapt or be replaced, the supporters need to show a little more understanding and a little more support. That’s how it will evolve.

Another way to evolve is of course to spend a ton of money. The players know that, Trippier, Almiron and Willock, excellent all season, will all know that a dip in form that turns from weeks to months will cost them their place eventually. The club know that better players will cost money. Well though Longstaff and JL played without Bruno, Declan Rice was the best player on the pitch by some distance. NUFC know he won’t come cheap. David Moyes was keen to talk about him after the game once he had finished radging the referee on the pitch like he was telling a six year old kid off:

“Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player, He’ll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham. There’s a lot of talk about it and when you see what’s going about for the prices, I think Dec will be blowing that out of the water, that’s for sure, when it comes around.”

For NUFC it was a little more sombre but then Eddie Howe is a man in touch with his inner self. Four draws out of the last five PL games might point to a loss of form but these are front foot draws not parking the bus draws:

“Teams when they play us now will make it difficult for us, The onus is on us to break teams down.”

Yes we are now one of those teams that has to break teams down, rather than one of those teams that is just broken down.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Saturday 4 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 3

West Ham:

Paqueta 32

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 37% (39%) Newcastle 63% (61%)

Total shots were West Ham 10 (8) Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were West Ham 1 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were West Ham 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance: 52,256 (West Ham 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Anderson 81), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gordon 69), Wilson,

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser

(Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe with very honest reflections on Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Read HERE)

(This is excellent from David Moyes talking about Newcastle United and reflecting on the game – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after West Ham draw – Read HERE)

(It’s now a balancing act at St James’ Park – Read HERE)

(A perfect storm hits Newcastle United – read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

