Opinion

Nothing has changed for me – Carabao Cup Final is still a 60/40

Carabao Cup Final fast approaching.

The streets of Tyneside are buzzing, the talk is of little else.

The Carabao Cup Final could supply Newcastle United their first silverware in 54 years.

Have you got a ticket?

How are you getting down?

How many nights are you staying for?

Where are you drinking?

How I’ve missed it.

Cardiff in 2005 was a bit different, still a big game but the fact it wasn’t a massive match in London, at Wembley, did make a significant difference when it came to the overall experience.

Obviously, I am not even talking about the match here. It is the wholesale movement of tens of thousands of Geordies for a mad weekend away, no matter what happens on the pitch.

We had got so used to it with visits / matches at Wembley in 1998, 1999 and 2000.

Who could have ever thought it would be so long in the future before our next big final, or even semi-final at Wembley, especially as Sir Bobby Robson then had is finishing top five three years ago and so many brilliant Champions League nights.

Anyway, back to the here and now, almost.

Let me take you back to the night Newcastle United made it to Wembley for this Carabao Cup Final.

These are the NUFC 2023 first team (I don’t count Sheff Wed in FA Cup as of necessity Eddie Howe played a second string, eight changes) results leading up to and including that Wembley qualifying game on the final day of January.

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1

I hear talk, even amongst Newcastle United fans, about how Eddie Howe and his players are in the middle of some kind of massive slump.

In January, Newcastle won four matches, became the first team to take points off PL league leaders Arsenal at their place and stop them scoring, whilst Palace away we battered them (look at the stats, Palace with one shot on target to Newcastle’s seven, three corners to NUFC’s 15), the home side playing like they were the away side and clinging on for a draw.

The previous home game Palace had done the same (drew, 1-1) against Man Utd, though the stats in that game were shots on target Palace five and Man Utd four, whilst they had three corners each.

I think for a lot of people / fans, once they get into a negative mindset, especially when the media are so keen to feed it, it becomes very difficult / impossible to climb out of it.

Since that home win and Wembley qualification against Southampton on the final day of January, Eddie Howe’s team have played three matches.

Drawing 1-1 with West Ham (who only had one shot on target) when NUFC should have won. not a great performance at Bournemouth but still an ok away point. Then on Saturday, apart from a mad / bad 12 minutes, totally out of character, were the better team against Liverpool, also creating the better chances and hitting the bar twice, Liverpool fans universally naming Alisson as their man of the match after NUFC were the better team, even with only 10 men for 70+ minutes.

After having won four games and drawn two (including away at Arsenal) in six games against PL opposition in January, it is of course disappointing to draw two and lose one in February.

However, does this really equal the panic and doom and gloom for so many Newcastle fans leading up to the Carabao Cup Final?

Fans are saying how much we have missed Bruno these past three games, he’s back!

Yes, the keeper thing isn’t a positive but Eddie Howe very likely could be playing his first choice 10 outfield players on Sunday.

As for Man Utd, they are in better form / results than they were…yet before beating Leicester 3-0 on Sunday, in the Premier League (working backwards) they needed two late goals to win at home to Leeds, drew at Leeds, lucky to hold on 2-1 at home to Palace, lost at Arsenal, drew at Palace.

We aren’t suddenly playing 1970 Brazil, Man Utd are missing Eriksen and look massively reliant on Rashford and Casemiro.

I always made this Carabao Cup Final a 60/40 (60% chance for Man U, 40% for Newcastle United), nothing has changed for me. I also still think that it is actually a 50/50 if both Bruno and Joelinton turn up with their best games in midfield.

We are going to Wembley with a massive chance of winning and when I arrive in London on Friday afternoon I am going to have a full-on class time no matter what happens in the match.

It was always this way.

