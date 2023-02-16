Opinion

Not sure how to respond to what Newcastle United owners have said on Carabao Cup Final tickets allocation

Hi, I am not sure how to respond to the article I just found on the internet by Jim Robertson about the club’s comments on the allocation of Carabao Cup Final tickets

I find it quite patronising and it fails to ask follow up questions.

The acceptance of the comment that 97% of tickets for Wembley went to Newcastle United Season Ticket holders, ignores the question of how many were ‘top sliced’ for staff / contractors / sponsors / corporate etc. and how many that left in total for the ST holders.

The Trust (NUST) also fail to question how the loyalty of NUFC Season Ticket holders of more than 20 years, who have stayed loyal through some garbage, are not going to Wembley, when individuals who have only came / came back to the club in the last 12 months are going.

How can Season Ticket holders of many years not get Carabao Cup Final tickets and Members can??

They failed to question the probability of successfully getting a ticket in each ballot group.

Was it more likely that you would get a ticket in group six rather than four?

The owners have made a major mistake here and alienated many longstanding Newcastle United fans and with their sycophantic comments, the Trust have made themselves look nothing more than lapdogs to the new owners.

