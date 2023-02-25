Opinion

None of them have been to Stamford Bridge for a game but through the media are avid Chelsea fans

“We are Chelsea”. “Newcastle are rubbish”. “Why do you support them”.

“We have got X Y Z playing for us” “We have won the Champions League”.

I take a deep breath. I have a group of young men (and a couple of young women) in front of me who think they know about football.

They are seventeen and eighteen years old. I am supposed to deliver a PSHE (Personal Social Health Education) session with them.

What I have been given (dodgy power point and no resources) to deliver would be laughed out of town by any thirteen year old. So where do I go?

These lads are Chelsea fans who live in South East London and should support Charlton or Millwall in my opinion, as they are their nearest clubs, but when you factor in their age it is pretty obvious why they have decided to follow their London club.

They know their stats and gloat over the Newcastle stats where winning trophies is concerned.

So, I decide it is time to merge PSHE with a History lesson. Relatively modern History and social History of the nineteen eighties, nineties and noughties, some times before these lads were born.

A whirlwind social history through football, fashion and music that was an eye opener for the young men I think.

Incidentally, the two young women of Lithuanian origin who are also in the group, point out that Lithuanians drink even more alcohol than the English white working class who I reference. Their ironic humour and witty comments add to the occasion.

We discuss hooliganism, violence, youth culture, racism, and right wing politics and I bring up images of the right wing political movements across Europe that they have studied in their GCSE history lessons.

At the end of todays’ PSHE debate, not a lesson, the lads leave and tell me Newcastle are rubbish and Chelsea will be top four, and we have no chance against Man U. They all predict a Man U win, they all agree 3 1 to Man U as they have all the stats and the data at their finger tips (mobile phones).

Me? I wish the lads a good weekend while I thank the two Lithuanian girls for their contributions and who acknowledge me in my efforts, and tell me that they hope Newcastle win this weekend.

When we win, next week’s PSHE session is already written and I will deliver it with the football commentators favourite line “with aplomb.”

