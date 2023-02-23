News

Nile Ranger pushing Newcastle United tickets for Wembley – A ‘little’ above face value

Difficult to believe that Nile Ranger is still only 31.

He has made so many headlines down the years, few of them positive.

The last I heard of him was in December 2022 (see below) having signed for non-league Boreham Wood.

However, I just checked the official Boreham Wood website and can see no mention of him in the first team squad listing and elsewhere online, Nile Ranger is now listed as a ‘free agent’…

Anyway, Nile Ranger has today made new Newcastle United headlines via his Twitter account…

Then when challenged about pushing the sale of Newcastle United tickets at such extortionate prices…

Nile Ranger stating:

One interesting thing I did pick out of the above, when it comes to the relative demand and to what lengths desperate fans are prepared to go to, the price above for Newcastle United fans is £1000 (behind goal) than for Man U supporters.

Boreham Wood Official Announcement – 3 December 2022:

‘Boreham Wood FC are delighted to announce an FA Cup deadline day double signing as we welcome frontman Nile Ranger and goalkeeper Joshua Roach ahead of Monday’s visit of St Albans City to the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park.

Nile Ranger began his career as a youth team player with the likes of Crystal Palace, Southampton and Newcastle, before graduating from the Magpies Academy in 2009. Ranger would spend 4 years within the first team set up at St James’ Park between 2009 and 2013, making 62 total appearances for the Tyneside club and picking up a 2009/10 Championship winners medal in the process.

Loan spells away from St James’ Park with both Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday preceded a permanent switch away from Newcastle United, before Nile signed for Swindon Town ahead of the 2013/14 season. After just a single season at the County Ground, Ranger would make the switch to Championship side Blackpool and he called Bloomfield Road home between August 2014 and February 2016.

Most recently Ranger has had two spells with Southend United, firstly between 2016 and 2018, before re-joining the Shrimpers in 2021, making a total of 50 appearances and scoring 10 goals during his time at Roots Hall.

Next up is 18-year-old goalkeeper Joshua Roach who arrives at the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park having most recently been with West Ham United.

Roach, like Nile, has been training with the squad and has impressed the watchful eyes of Manager Luke Garrard and the senior management team enough to earn himself a deal ahead of Monday’s eagerly anticipated FA Cup 2nd Round fixture with near neighbours St Albans City.

Subject to FA ratification, both players will be available to be included in Garrard’s squad.

Welcome to the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park both Nile and Joshua!

OUR CLUB. OUR TOWN. OUR COMMUNITY.’

