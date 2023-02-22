News

Newcastle United winger sent to train with Under 21s ahead of Carabao Cup Final

An interesting update on Wednesday morning regarding Ryan Fraser.

The Mail reporting (see below) that ahead of the Carabao Cup Final, the Newcastle United winger has now been sent to train with the club’s Under 21s.

It was made public in January that the club were happy for him to move on, with the winger not featuring in Eddie Howe’s plans. However, the deadline day passed and Ryan Fraser remained at Newcastle United, for the time being.

Ryan Fraser has only played 311 minutes of football this season for Newcastle and has become increasingly marginalised. Three early starts this season when the squad was struck by injuries, saw the winger start against Liverpool, Palace and Bournemouth, with that home draw against his former side in September 2022 looking set to be his final ever NUFC action in terms of starting a game.

Ryan Fraser WAS named in the official 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad for the second half of this season BUT that didn’t really mean anything. With the likes of Shelvey and Wood moving out, it reduced the number of senior players at the club and both Ashby and Gordon are still classed as Under 21s, additional to the senior 25 man senior PL squad.

Newcastle United with more than enough spaces to go around, even though Emil Krafth is not expected back until next season, he was also named in the PL squad along with Ryan Fraser.

Ryan Fraser has increasingly struggled to even make the bench and usually only when low numbers available. He wasn’t in the matchday squad for the Liverpool game and indeed has only made two PL benches as an unused sub since Boxing Day. His last action off the bench was back in October 2022 when Newcastle beat Everton 1-0.

Fraser hasn’t made any of the matchday squads for a single Carabao Cup game this season.

The Mail report – 22 February 2023:

‘Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser is now training with the club’s Under 21s and is unlikely to return to the senior set-up.

The 28-year-old has not featured since October under Eddie Howe and the decision has been taken for him to relocate to the academy base.

Sportsmail understands the club sees Fraser’s future elsewhere and it is expected he will move on this summer. The player, too, has expressed a desire for more game-time.’

