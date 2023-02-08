Videos

Newcastle United training ahead of Bournemouth match – Official video

Newcastle United training ahead of Saturday’s game at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Eddie Howe returning to the club where he made his name, an astonishing job where he took the Cherries from the brink of dropping into non-league, right through to the Premier League.

Bournemouth promoted up through all the divisions right into the top tier.

Ahead of the game, the club have now made the Newcastle United training available to watch:

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup final)

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Saturday 1 April 2023 – Newcastle v Man U (3pm) TV choices awaited and game surely set to be moved)

