Newcastle United star wins the Carabao Cup player of the round award for the semi-finals

The winner of the latest Carabao Cup player of the round has been announced.

This was for the two-legged semi-final stage.

The Carabao Cup organisers made four nominations (see below), two Newcastle United players and two from Man U.

Friday’s announcement revealing Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff as the winner.

The Geordie midfielder with a couple of very good performances and two excellent finishes at St.James’ Park.

Carabao Cup announcement – 7 February 2023:

Carabao Cup: Vote for your Semi-Final Player of the Round

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

A constant threat down the right in the first leg, in which his silky smooth link-up with Kieran Trippier was to the fore, the Paraguayan set up three clear chances at St Mary’s. In the second leg, he switched to the left with devastating effect, this time collecting a pass from Chris Willock before spinning to send in a reverse cross for Sean Longstaff to add Newcastle’s second goal.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

A sweet strike for United’s third goal at the City Ground by the Portugal midfielder was followed up by a dazzling display at Old Trafford in which Fernandes paraded his full array of flicks and tricks. He kept Forest guessing with first-time passes, none better than the delightful cross with the outside of his right boot from which United made it 2-0 on the night.

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United)

If Dan Burn was the Geordie-born hero in the last round, it was Longstaff’s turn in the Semi-Finals with both of Newcastle’s goals at St James’ Park to confirm their passage to Wembley. So adept at timing his runs into the box, his finishing was clinical in the second leg, sweeping home the opener against Southampton before cruising through to slide home the second.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Whatever nerves United had going into the first leg at the City Ground were calmed in an instant by the sheer audacity of Rashford’s sixth-minute goal which combined pace, power, drive, determination, bewildering control and an unerring left-foot finish. Introduced as a substitute in the second leg, his half-volleyed cross perfectly set up Fred to make it 5-0 on aggregate.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (3-1 on aggregate) – Tuesday 31 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 5, 21, Bruno Red Card 82

Southampton:

Adams 29

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 55% (39%) Newcastle 45% (61%)

Total shots were Southampton 8 (2) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Southampton 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 61), Almiron (Murphy 61 (Anderson 90+7), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 61 (Lascelles 90+5)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis

