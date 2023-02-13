News

Newcastle United star on brink of suspension

Newcastle United star on brink of suspension, all action midfielder Joelinton needs to tread carefully.

The last thing Eddie Howe needs is to be without any more players, with a busy fixture schedule ahead.

With injuries and fitness issues, the Newcastle United boss already having to cope without a number of players.

This is how things currently look after 22 Premier League games, with regard to Newcastle United players and yellow cards in the Premier League:

9 Joelinton

5 Kieran Trippier

4 Fabian Schar

3 Bruno, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope

2 Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff,

1 Sven Botman, Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon, Joe Willock

Joelinton has already served a one match suspension, sitting out the 4-1 win at Southampton.

According to the Premier League rules, any player picking up five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one match ban in the same competition.

Then after that, players who end up with 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the competition.

As you can see above, generally pretty good news, as of the rest of the players, Kieran Trippier is second highest on five yellows, so would need another five in the next 10 Premier League games to trigger an automatic two match ban.

However, after picking yellow cards up in each of his last three PL matches, Joelinton now has to avoid another yellow in these next 10 PL matches if he is to dodge another ban.

As things stand, that means getting all the way to the end of April without a booking, as Southampton at home is currently the 32nd PL match of the season. Although that could change, as Newcastle have a postponed home match against Brighton to fit in, as well as the away one at West Ham.

There has been a lot of confusion about yellow cards and potential suspensions in the Premier League and / or Carabao Cup Final.

The good news is that yellow cards don’t currently carry across competitions, so if Joelinton got booked against Liverpool on Saturday he WOULDN’T miss the Carabao Cup Final, instead he would be ruled out of the March games in the Premier League away at Man City and home to Wolves.

However…red cards do carry across all competitions, so if Joelinton, or any other Newcastle United player, was sent off against Liverpool, he / they would miss the final against Man U.

