Opinion

Newcastle United squad feeling the strain – Major double boost on the way

The Newcastle United squad have just faced 11 games from Bournemouth in the cup on 20 December 2022 to 4 February 2023 and West Ham in the Premier League.

That was 11 games which stretched 45 days from the first to the eleventh.

Everybody said how it would be a struggle for Premier League teams after the Qatar World Cup, especially those with smaller squads.

That certainly is the case with this Newcastle United squad, in terms of quality and those seriously competing for first team places.

Then of course you have the fact that Newcastle United were one of only four Premier League clubs to face four Carabao Cup matches in the six weeks that followed Argentina crowned as the new World Cup holders.

I think this all caught up with the Newcastle United squad on Saturday, with the team basically picking itself, as injury, suspension and concussion protocols impacted.

This was the Newcastle team v West Ham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

Then this was the bench:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Anderson, Murphy

None of those on the bench were serious contenders to start, with Gordon only just having arrived and hardly spending any time training with the first team players, as they recovered from that Tuesday night cup final qualifying victory.

With this Newcastle United squad feeling the strain, the good news is a major double boost is on the way.

Firstly, the match schedule…

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup final)

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Saturday 1 April 2023 – Newcastle v Man U (3pm) TV choices awaited and game surely set to be moved)

From this coming Saturday and the trip to Bournemouth, right up to the end of March, that 48 days stretch (up to 31 March) sees only six games for Newcastle United to play.

Eddie Howe with so much more time to help his Newcastle United squad recover and regroup, after having a more congested match schedule than usual. There are postponed matches against Brighton at home and West Ham away yet to have dates, but even if one of them was added into this time period, it would be the only midweek fixture Newcastle would face in either February or March (unless you want to be pedantic and claim the Forest match on a Friday night as ‘midweek’.

Secondly and maybe most importantly, the cavalry are arriving.

On top of the 10 outfield players who started against West Ham, we will now see Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Harrison Ashby all available as potential starters, although Ashby almost certainly on bench at best initially.

So they will be all available for both Bournemouth away and then Liverpool at home.

We know Bruno Guimaraes will then join them for the Carabao Cup final and beyond, whilst Matt Targett is now getting back to full fitness and I’m guessing could be available around the same time as Bruno is a couple of weeks time.

With Pope and Dubravka as keepers, we are then set to see the first team options expand from the 10 who started against West Ham, to likely the two keepers and 14 first team outfield options (Isak, Bruno, Targett, Gordon) by the time Wembley comes around, with Ashby also in the Newcastle United squad.

It is still very early days in terms of Eddie Howe building a full Newcastle United squad that has options in every department, so adding four more good to excellent options to the ten from Saturday is a massive upgrade.

For that cup final against Man U, to have Isak, Bruno, Targett and Gordon available as starters, makes it a very different proposition than if NUFC had been playing at Wembley this past weekend.

When it came to changes, Eddie Howe only had very recently arrived new boy Anthony Gordon to throw on late in the game in terms of having players available who wouldn’t diminish the levels on the pitch.

Against Man Utd (and indeed Bournemouth and Liverpool where there will be Isak and Gordon), to have three or four options on the bench that will give new angles / ideas and problems for the opposition, without dropping the quality on the pitch, is huge for Newcastle United.

If you leave out Sheff Wed where Eddie Howe made eight changes as he prioritised the Carabao Cup, undefeated since the Qatar World Cup in the 10 games where he picked his best available first team, winning six and drawing four, isn’t exactly a disaster.

Great news now though is that even if you would call it a recent dip (four draws in last five PL matches), there are clear reasons that point to why (number of games and missing players, as well as missed chances and opposition keepers having a blinder), just as there are now clear pointers as to why we can hope for a very positive time coming up until the end of March with this Newcastle United squad.

