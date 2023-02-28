Opinion

Newcastle United set for this major change of personnel and formation?

One thing that particularly pleased me, was the performance of Loris Karius.

Apart from a nervy start when he seemed unable to communicate with his defenders in the first couple of minutes, he stood up well to the challenge. I thought initially he had gone down too early for the second goal, but he could see where it was being placed, until the deflection took it the other way at a height he couldn’t have foreseen.

A lesser goalkeeper, one who hadn’t anticipated Rashford’s intention, might have saved it, but as with the first goal them’s the breaks, as some numpty said a few months ago in his resignation speech.

One of the post-match comments I saw, suggested Callum Wilson has returned from the World Cup with some sort of bug. That would certainly explain his off-the-boil performances over the past two months.

Isak should now be given an extended run in the team. His two best displays were against a Liverpool midfield and defence that have been dire for much of the season, so I’m reserving judgment, but by the start of the next campaign I want him to be terrorising opposition markers.

Bruno G has not looked right since the clattering he took from those Saints in the semi-final. Joelinton proved again he has a short fuse when events turn against him. Trippier’s deliveries are becoming as wayward as a blind gynaecoligist’s. That’s four of our mainstays below their best.

I would give Murphy half a dozen games to prove once and for all if he can cut it at this level. I’ve always believed he has the ability but in Eddie’s preferred formation he, Almiron and ASM are always in danger of being semi-detached. Miggy got round that issue by running his socks off but even his Duracells must be almost exhausted.

Will we try a 4-4-2, with Wilson and Isak up top, Bruno, Big Joe, Longstaff and Miggy / Gordon / Anderson / Murphy / Willock across the middle?

A 5-3-2 is hardly viable when Trippier and Targett are not the best attacking wing-backs.

A 4-5-1 with three attacking midfielders would at least give us the promise of more players up in support of the lone striker, be he Wilson or Isak. In reality, that’s what we’ve been playing most of the season.

As for our opponents, Ten Hag is Fergie MkII, caring not a jot for possession stats, chances made, blinding saves by his keeper.

And neither is he interested in free-flowing football.

Just stick the ball in the net, win the game, take the plaudits.

Pragmatic, efficient, cynical in stopping the opposition. It has always been a winning formula.

